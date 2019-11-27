Get a cheap gaming headset deal ahead of Black Friday and save up to £50 on these great ASUS cans

If you're in the market for a cheap gaming headset deal this sales period, then here's an amazing Black Friday deal on Amazon. Gaming headsets are always some of the hottest reductions across the Black Friday PC gaming deals period, so it's opportunities like these that are hard to pass up on.

The first headset on offer is the ASUS ROG Delta RGB, which we reviewed back in March and described as "an exceptional headset that is well worth the purchase." Our only gripe was the high price point, but now you can grab one for just £128.99—a total saving of £51.00. Not only does the ASUS ROG Delta RGB have great sound quality, but it's comfortable to wear for long periods of time. And if you like showing off, the rainbow circular RGB lighting is pretty striking to look at. If you value sound and build quality, this might be the gaming headset for you.

But if you're not fussed about RGB lighting or just have a little less money to spend, you could grab the Asus ROG Delta Core. It's a very similar headset, but with fewer features and a more plain, minimalist design. The original price was £89.99 but you can now get it for just £69.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That's a decent saving of £20.00 for a quality gaming headset.

If neither of these take your fancy you can always check our guide to the best gaming headset money can buy here. There are a lot more to choose from in there, some of which are on sale for Black Friday too. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming headset deals so you get the best deal possible.