Genital Jousting's price will go up when it comes out next week

For the uninitiated: Genital Jousting is a party game about inserting cartoon penises into cartoon buttholes (on the cartoon penises) and occasionally some other things. With that out of the way, onto the news: Genital Jousting is leaving Steam Early Access and officially launching on Thursday, January 18, publisher Devolver Digital announced today.

While the game's Steam page still says "there are no current plans to change the price" after Early Access, Devolver Digital confirmed in their tweet that "the price will go up." At the time of writing, Genital Jousting is $5.

We got our first look at Genital Jousting in late 2016 when Tim, Bo and Tom gave its party mode the old college try and found it surprisingly involved. (Genital Jousting developer Free Lives also made the fabulous Broforce, for the record. They know their camp.) It's received significant updates since then, like the Date Night modes released last year, which added the option to walk a wiener dog as a wiener.

Evidently, the full game will include "a new narrative story mode," according to Devolver Digital. I shudder to think.