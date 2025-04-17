You should buy our favorite co-op survival game of 2024 right now for $20—because the price goes up to $35 in May

We had a tough call last year awarding our GOTY for best survival game—it ultimately went to single-player driving survival game Pacific Drive, but only by a razor thin margin because of these two words: Abiotic Factor.

Abiotic Factor is basically what would happen if all those unfortunate science nerds Gordon Freeman left behind in the first Half-Life game starred in their own co-op survival adventure: you cobble together weapons and gear from space science parts, battle horrifying interdimensional monsters, and survive in a massive secret scientific complex.

It is, quite simply, a great game. To quote Morgan, who fell in love the moment he strapped a couch cushion to his chest and called it body armor: "Abiotic Factor restored my faith in survival games."

If you've had your eye on it but haven't yet bought it, here's some pretty critical news: the price of Abiotic Factor is going up by $10 on May 1.

That's not actually bad news, though, it's good: it means the Abiotic Factor 1.0 "Cold Fusion" update, which adds loads of new craftable gear and an entire wing of the science facility, is on the brink of release. Plus, developer Deep Field Games is letting you know about the price change a full two weeks in advance (thank you!) so you've got a chance to grab it before that happens.

Still want more good news? Abiotic Factor is on sale between now and the end of April, so not only are you getting it for the early access price, you're saving another 20% on top of that. So really, you're getting a game that will be priced at $34.99 in a couple weeks for a mere $19.99 today.

And yet, there's more. Anyone who buys Abiotic Factor in early access (including those who bought it already) will receive the Supporter's Edition for free—though what's in that edition hasn't been revealed yet (Deep Field Games says it will be detailed in an upcoming blog).

If you'd like all that information I just gave you but in an extremely enjoyable video format, please check out Abiotic Factor's pricing announcement below, which will explain everything, including why the price is $34.99 and not $80 ("We're not Nintendo") or even $40 ("The economy's sick. People have less money for games.") Then go buy Abiotic Factor if you haven't already.