Gaming PC build guide 2019

It's here, our 2019 gaming PC build guide. Whether you're a gaming greenhorn or a seasoned veteran, we at PC Gamer are here to lay out everything you need to know in order to build a shiny new rig. Before you get started, you may want to arm yourself with some knowledge of the latest PC components. Our guides for best gaming motherboards or best PC cases will give you a good idea of where your money is going and how it translates into better performance for your machine. Building a new PC can be a massively rewarding experience, but how well you inform yourself is what differentiates an infuriating build from an enjoyable one. Thankfully, our guides for finding the best parts and how to build a gaming PC are here to help.

We've gone over the lower end of the gaming spectrum with our budget gaming PC build guide, but we're here to push a minimum of 60fps on the best PC games at resolutions of 1080p or higher. To accomplish this task, we've set ourselves a budget of about $1000 / £900. Take note that component prices can fluctuate rapidly, and this price doesn't take into account the cost of anything outside of the PC itself. This means that any new peripherals, monitors, and software will require you to set aside a little extra cash. Just make sure to check out our buying guides below to make an easy comparison and make sure you're getting the best price.

For a build of this caliber, we recommend spending most of your money on the best graphics card. While we enjoyed a pretty consistent price drop in PC components over the past 6 months, things have calcified a bit, making deals a bit harder to come by. The one exception seems to be GPUs, with Nvidia's rapid release of newer versions of it's RTX cards, this means older RTX models and their GTX predecessors are steadily getting more affordable.

One important advantage of building a rig that isn't necessarily on the bleeding edge in terms of components is having more freedom for upgrades. Saving money by buying mid-tier components now can give you the option to splurge on periodical improvements to your rig when prices for certain components become more practical. Just keep your eye on prices for specific parts and be ready to strike while the iron is hot.

CPU

Great performance and a great price

Cores: 6 | Threads: 6 | Base Clock: 2.8GHz | Turbo Clock: 4.0GHz | Overclocking: No | L3 Cache: 9MB | TDP: 65W | PCIe 3.0 lanes: 16

Fast enough for any single GPU

No aftermarket cooler required

Might bottleneck future GPUs

No overclocking

Intel's Coffee Lake processors pushed the Core i5 from 4-core to 6-core territory, and the Core i5-8400 matches the i7-7700K, at a substantially lower price. And unlike the enthusiast K-series parts, you get a cooler in the box. It's not just core counts that have improved, with higher turbo clocks on 8th gen processors.

Don't let the low base clock fool you. In testing, the i5-8400 clocks at 3.8GHz in all multithreaded workloads, and 4.0GHz in lighter workloads. Even with a GTX 1080 Ti, the i7-8700K, is only about six percent faster in games at 1080p. At 1440p the CPU isn't even really a factor. For non-gaming purposes, the extra cores still keep the i5-8400 basically tied with the i7-7700K, though chips like AMD's Ryzen 7 and Intel's i7-8700K (not to mention Core i9 and Threadripper) are all substantially faster—and substantially more expensive.

The only real drawback to the 8400 is that it's not an unlocked "K" chip, meaning you can't overclock it. But you won't really need to—this CPU will be great for gaming for years to come. Bottom line is that for most gamers, the Core i5-8400 is currently the best option. If you want overclocking or more threads, look to the Core i7-9700K as a $200 step up, or the Core i5-9600K as a $100 bump in cost.

Motherboard

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z370P D3

A capable board with all the required features

Chipset: Z370 | Memory: (4) DIMM, 64GB, DDR4-4000 | PCIe slots: (1) x16, (2) x16 (x4), (3) x1 | USB ports: (6) rear IO, (6) internal | Storage: (1) M.2, (6) SATA | Network: Ethernet | Lighting: Full RGB, (1) RGB header

Good performance and features

No crazy bling or lighting

Cuts out extras (wi-fi, second M.2)

Budget audio and network

The Gigabyte Z370P D3 is a mainstream motherboard that will deliver everything needed to run the i5-8400. The board is capable of overclocking, if you have a K-series chip, though if you're going that route you might want something geared more toward enthusiasts.

Not that there's anything wrong with the Z370P D3. It supports memory speeds up to DDR4-4000 and includes an M.2 slot for a fast SSD or Optane Memory. About the only thing missing is USB 3.1 Type-C support, and there's also no wi-fi or extra accouterments, so for example SLI isn't supported (though CrossFireX is).

If you're interested in those extras, there are tons of 300-series boards for Coffee Lake processors, including new Z390 options. But if you're after something better than this Gigabyte board, you're probably also looking at a higher-end build, which we cover in our best high-end PC.

GPU

A solid choice for ray tracing without paying a grip

Base Clock: 1470MHz | Boost Clock: 1650MHz | Memory Speed: 14 GT/s | GDDR6 Capacity: 8GB | Bus Width: 256-bit | TDP: 175W

Delivers good value among RTX cards

Great for 1080p and even 1440p

8GB GDDR6 raises performance

RTX library is still lacking

For our build this time around we upgraded the original RTX 2060 to the RTX 2060 Super. This version does cost a little more, but the boost in performance definitely justifies the price bump. The increasing prevalence of ray tracing enabled games, like Control, are making Nvidia's RTX cards an increasingly attractive option. With only more releases on the horizon, upgrading to a better ray tracing GPU will help to further future-proof your system.

While not super capable at rendering at 4K, the 2060 Super has no trouble delivering amazing framerates at 1080p and can even keep average frames well above 60fps at 1440p. The 2060 Super does have lower clock speeds, but the 8GB of GDDR6 as opposed to the 6GB on the 2060 help deliver more impressive bandwidth overall.

In short, $430 gets you near identical benchmarks to the stock RTX 2070 but at a lower price point, and at only about $50 more than its predecessor, it's difficult not to recommend the 2060 Super.

Memory

Memory: 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2400

The best value RAM you can get

Capacity: 2x8GB | Speed: 2400MT/s | Timings: 15-15-15-36 | Voltage: 1.2V

Negligible benefit to faster RAM

Can be overclocked

DDR4 prices remain high

Memory is pretty straightforward these days, as you really just want a solid choice that will get the job done, though if the price isn't much higher you can improve performance slightly with faster RAM. DDR4 prices are returning to 'normal' from the highs of the last two years, with typical prices for 16GB falling below $100. Buy from a reliable memory manufacturer and you should be fine, and there are many options to choose from: Adata, Ballistix, Corsair, Crucial, G.Skill, GeIL, Gigabyte, Hynix, HyperX, Micron, Mushkin, Patriot, PNY, Samsung, Team, and XPG are all good brands as far as we're concerned.

Our main goal for gaming memory is DDR4-2400 or higher, with as low a CAS latency as possible, but at a good price. There's not much benefit to sky-high RAM clocks, particularly with the i5-8400, so really it's about finding a good balance. You can often find 16GB DDR4-2400 kits on sale for under $100, but if the step up to DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3000 isn't too much, those are worth considering.

Storage

Storage: Samsung 970 Evo 500GB M.2 SSD

The quickest SSD to help you boot and load quicker

Capacity: 500GB | Interface: M.2 PCIe | Sequential IO: 3,400/2,300MB/s read/write | Random IO: 370K/450K IOPS read/write

Good performance and price

Fewer wires in your build

Far higher cost per GB than SATA

At PC Gamer, we've reached a point where spinning disc drives are simply not worth our time (at least for your OS drive). If you’ve never used an SSD-powered system before, the difference between running on an SSD and HDD is like night and day. We consider it an essential part of any gaming PC.

For this build, you have a couple of choices. If you want to save money, the Samsung 860 Evo and Crucial MX500 500GB are slower SATA drives that are still more than fast enough for gaming—both rank high in our guides. But SATA is old school, and with a new build we felt it was time to step up to a higher performance M.2 NVMe drive. If you get the motherboard we recommend, you'll be able to support this format.

If you want more capacity, an alternative would be to drop down to a 240-256GB SSD and then grab a larger 1-3TB HDD ($50~$75). With some games now hitting the 100GB mark, even a 500GB SSD can get full fast, so a larger HDD picks up the slack in that regard. Or you could just grab a 1TB SATA SSD for twice the capacity and still plenty of performance, if you don't mind the slight drop in speed and the additional wires in your overall aesthetic.

HDD

HDD: WD Black 1TB (Optional)

The quickest regular HDD, offering storage on a budget

Capacity: 1TB | HDD speed: 7200RPM | Cache: 32GB | Connectivity: SATA 6Gb/s | Warranty: 5 years

A cheaper storage option

Not much slower than SATA drives

Great reliability

Slower than SSDs

Expensive for an HDD

Given the instal sizes of most modern PC games, it's probably a good idea to get yourself an additional drive for your gaming PC. While SATA SSDs are almost cheap enough to recommend as secondary storage (what a world we're living in), you'll probably need to get a regular HDD to keep the cost down. And, whisper it, performance isn't massively improved between the mid-priced SSDs and the upper tier of HDDs, so it's a decent place to save money.

We recommend the WD Black drive because it's a 7200RPM drive with a respectable 32GB cache, which offers 1TB of storage for about $70 or less. While you could easily get a WD Blue or Seagate Barracuda for less, the WD Black offers speed over capacity. Realistically, you'll appreciate that speed if you're planning to keep your HDD inside a gaming PC for more than a couple of years, as we're already seeing load times creep up for the biggest games of 2019. Is it worth skipping straight to a 1TB or 2TB SSD? Well, you're looking at $120 for a decent 1TB SSD, with 2TB usually costing double that. Depends on your budget. Sure, we'd normally recommend going with an SSD for performance, but you don't really need it if you're booting the system from an NVMe. The Black will do just fine.

PSU

PSU: Corsair TX650M 650W

Highly reliable and efficient power without going overkill

Output: 650W | Efficiency: 80 Plus Gold | Connectors: (1) 24-Pin ATX, (1) 8-Pin (4+4) EPS12V, (4) 8-Pin (6+2) PCIe, (6) SATA, (4) Molex, (1) Floppy | Modular: Partial

Good efficiency and price

Sane output rating

All Japanese capacitors

'Only' gold efficiency

Power supplies are one of the least sexy parts of any build. After all, it can be hard to tell them apart in terms of features. Even so, you don't want to skimp on your PSU. Corsair has an excellent and well-deserved reputation for its power supplies, and the TX650M comes at a reasonable price and delivers 80 Plus Gold efficiency.

Most power supplies from the bigger names are generally good, but we wouldn’t recommend that you put your money in anything with a warranty of less than five years or an efficiency rating below 80 Plus Gold (maybe Bronze in a pinch). The $10 or $20 saved just isn't worth the risk.

We also tend to go with modular PSUs where possible. It means less cable mess inside the case, since you don’t have to stash unused cables somewhere. Instead, the unused cables have to find a home in your closet.

Case

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400

Clean design shows off your build without being garish

Type: ATX mid-tower | Motherboard Compatibility: EATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX | Drive Bays: (Up to 6) 3.5/2.5-inch internal (2 included), (2) 2.5-inch SSD | Front Ports: (2) USB 3.0, Headphone, Mic | Fan Options: Front: (3) 120mm (1 included) or (2) 140mm, Top: (2) 140/120mm, Rear: (1) 120mm (included) | Max GPU Length: 395mm | Dimensions: 465x211x470mm (HxWxD) | Weight: 7.0kg

Nice tempered glass side panel

Plenty of expansion options

Not a lot of drive bays

Only comes with two fans

Cases can be as sexy or boring as you want. We're going to go for the former rather than the latter, with the Phanteks Eclipse P400, a sweet tempered glass case. It's available in white or black, and there are also variants that skip the tempered glass and go with a windowed side panel instead. The Phanteks Eclipse P400 is also reasonably priced, which is always a bonus.

If you want other options, check our guide to the best mid-tower cases. The NZXT S340 was our previous pick, and it's still highly recommended. The clean look goes well on any desk and doesn't obnoxiously stand out like many so-called 'gaming cases'.

CPU Cooler

CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo (Optional)

Better cooling and less noise than the stock Intel cooler, at a great price

Size: 120mm | Fan speed: 600-2,000rpm | Noise level: 9-36 dB(A) | Dimensions: 120x159x51mm | Socket support: LGA115x/1366/2011/2066, FM1/2, AM2/3, AM4

Good and affordable cooling

Compatible with most sockets

Not needed for i5-8400

A bit finicky to install

The Core i5-8400 includes a cooler, and it will be more than sufficient. But in case you're looking at the i5-9600K or i7-9700K as a higher performance option, or you want something quieter, we felt it would be worth mentioning our old standby cooler, the Hyper 212 Evo. It's something to always keep as an option with system builds.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, a nice AIO liquid cooler is another option worth considering, especially if you're planning on overclocking a K-series CPU. If you're serious about overclocking an i7-8700K or one of the new 9th Gen CPUs, though, we recommend moving up to AIO liquid coolers like the NZXT Kraken X62, which is a substantial jump in price.

Components

