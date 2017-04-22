Friday the 13th: The Game gets release date, but it's not on Friday the 13th

A year and a half after its Kickstarter campaign, Friday the 13th: The Game has an official release date. Originally set to release last year, the asymmetrical murder multiplayer game hits the PC on a day that's not Friday the 13th. What has up until now been a great year for video games is basically shot to hell.

Instead, you'll be able to cut camp counsellors up as Jason in May, Friday the 26th. Actually, now that I think about it, Friday the 26th is just Friday the 13th with twice the scares and heebie-jeebies. I guess that's okay then.

The release date was announced with a new trailer, which shows off a bunch of brutal murders, camp counsellors, and customization options. We also get another look at series character Tommy Jarvis , the first person to ever kill Jason. I'm not totally clear on how he'll work, but it seems like he's somewhat of a hero character that you can spawn midway through a match. Either way, he's got a gun, and that seems like a good thing to have when you're going up against a pissed-off goalie with a machete.