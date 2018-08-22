Fortnite's next item is a pocket rift that teleports you skywards

If you're a Fortnite regular then you'll be familiar with the rift portals, which are scattered around the map and teleport you into the sky, providing a handy escape route or scouting tool. The next item coming to the game is a portable version, called a Rift-To-Go, which when used will send you directly above your current location so you can glide down to the ground.

It sounds like it'll be perfect for getting out of a fight you know you're going to lose. If you're blindsided, then just use the Rift-To-Go and you'll avoid danger for free—unless your attacker also has one and is willing to follow you to the skies.

The item is in the 'new updates' feed that pops up when you load the game, which means it's coming soon, possibly in the next patch, which is due tomorrow.

It's expected that the rifts in the sky will disappear soon, and this item ties in with that theory. However, new rifts appeared in the sky this week over Tomato Town, so perhaps they're not going away after all.

Thanks, Fortnite Intel.