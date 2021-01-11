How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite

Spanish streamer David "TheGrefg" Martinez has shattered the world of Fortnite and Twitch. He reached an astronomically high new record for concurrent viewers on Twitch, attracting over 2,400,000 sets of eyeballs.

This was all to debut his new Fortnite skin as part of Epic's Icon Series, which gives some of the internet's biggest streamers immortality in the form of Fortnite skins and cosmetics.

TheGrefg's skin will soon debut in the Fortnite item shop, and like previous Icon Series skins, will only be available for a limited time. So if you don't want to miss out on it, read on to see how to get the Grefg Fortnite skin.

How to get TheGrefg skin in the item shop

TheGrefg Fortnite skin hits the item shop on January 16 at 7 P.M. EST, according to longtime data miner iFireMonkey.

There's not an exact price for TheGrefg's skin yet, and seemingly the streamer doesn't know or isn't at liberty to say. TheGrefg did state that the skin bundle will cost somewhere between 2,000 - 3,000 V-bucks.

It's likely that TheGrefg's cosmetics, like his back bling and pickaxe, will be broken up into separate items you can individually purchase.

(Image credit: Epic Games/TheGrefg)

How to get the Grefg skin before it hits the item shop

Like with previous Icon Series skins, Epic is kicking off a tournament to celebrate the event. Previous tournaments have allowed winners to pick up the corresponding skin a few days before other players. The game mode will be some sort of variation of the Floor Is Lava LTM, which challenges players to both eliminate others while simultaneously outrunning an instant death field.

According to iFireMonkey, that tournament will run from January 14 - 15th. Epic will presumably announce an exact time later this week.

TheGrefg skin, emote, and pickaxe

TheGrefg gave fans a huge first look at his Fortnite skin during his record-breaking stream, and it appears that some of the usual data miners have uncovered all the various cosmetics the bundle will include.

Grefg Icon Series Recap:• Skin & Backbling are Reactive• Backbling is the three balls• Emote is you dancing with a controller• Price: 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks• Release Date: January 16th @ 7 PM Eastern Time• Tournament: January 14th & 15th, Floor is Lava. pic.twitter.com/xnDHwhTDxBJanuary 11, 2021

TheGrefg bundle includes a pickaxe that looks like a giant game controller on a stick, and frankly, I'm into it. Imagine the shame someone will feel when you eliminate them with the in-game equivalent of a Mad Catz gamepad.

(Image credit: TheGrefg)

TheGrefg's back bling are the 3 orbs you see him showing off like Dragon Balls. Then there's TheGrefg's emote, courtesy of HYPEX.

But the coolest bit of all is that TheGrefg's skin is reactive, charging with electricity until he's bright red and pulsing with energy, speaking of Dragon Ball references. It appears his orbs also similarly pulse with energy.

