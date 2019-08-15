Fortnite Season X secret battle star location guide

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Those Fortnite secret battle stars are back, and finding them will make the long climb up that battle pass a little more bearable. First you've got to find them though, and that's where we come in. We'll be updating this page with the locations of each secret battle star, their location, and a quick guide to how to find them.

Fortnite secret battle star 1 location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first secret battle star is located just a little southeast of the Block, in the northern stretch of the map. As you drop into the area, you should see the giant pickaxe-shaped hole in the earth. Head for that, and once on the ground, you're looking for a bare patch of dirt located just a hundred yards or so from the left side of the "pickaxe." Here's what it will look like in-game.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Just remember that you first need to complete the B.R.U.T.E. Squad missions.

Fortnite secret battle star 2 location

First, you need to finish the Shootout at Sundown missions, then the secret battle star 2 will become available. Here's the map. You'll find it where I've used the blue marker, and close to where a B.R.U.T.E. landed and proceeded to murder me.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Just like the first secret battle star, you're looking for a hole in the ground, but this time it's shaped like a fork and knife. The secret battle star is centered between these two holes.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Check back next week for more secret battle stars.

