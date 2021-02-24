How to scan a server at a Surface Hub in Fortnite

Fortnite week 13 quests are live starting on February 25 at 9 AM ET. The usual assortment of weapon damage and scavenger hunt challenges will let players score a bunch of free XP. Thankfully, Epic is keeping things interesting during Fortnite season 5, with plenty of challenges appearing to at least vaguely tie in to the ongoing plot of the multiverse's greatest hunters arriving on the island.

One challenge this week asks players to "scan a server at a Surface Hub" location.

Now frankly even I, your dear Fortnite guide writer, had no idea where a Surface Hub was located at first. So this is definitely a harder challenge than most. Thankfully, we did the legwork so you don't have to.

Here's where to scan a server at a Surface Hub in Fortnite.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

Season 5 effectively turned three locations into Surface Hubs, these bunkers with a distinctly modern construction, constrasting with the location surrounding them. One is underneath Stealthy Stronghold, another is under Colossal Coliseum, and another is just outside Hunter's Haven.

For the purpose of this guide, we'll use the Coliseum since it's central on the map.

Head to the Coliseum and enter from the southern door. Drop down into the sandy arena and make a hard left or right. You'll want to enter the first gate shown here. Note: This picture is facing south.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head in and go immediately to the door straight ahead. This is kind of the large stable/jail area. Past this second gate, you'll see a set of stairs that are notably more contemporary than the ancient ruins of the Coliseum.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head down the stairs until you're in this area that looks like an office/secret agent headquarters. As shown in the picture below, head up the short stairs in the center of the room to find the server room.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Then you'll find two man-sized servers in a little room right near the top of those stairs.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're here, just interact with the servers to scan them, and you'll complete the challenge.

Season 5 is starting to spin up some decent clues leading to whatever will end the whole thing for season 6. I wouldn't be surprised to see some of this week's challenges (and next week's) to factor into the plot. We're evidently getting a xenomorph skin soon, so anything is possible.

