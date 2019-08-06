Fortnite Rumble Royale missions: every challenge and reward

The Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards will net you a fancy new pair of harvesting "Fang Saws" as well as a new style for the X-Lord skin, but it's going to take some work to get there.

Thankfully, you've got us, and we've listed out every challenge, as well as every available prestige mission challenge for easy reference.

Fortnite Rumble Royale missions

Obviously, remember that any of these challenges will only work in the team rumble mode. You'll have to finish challenges higher on the list to unlock ones lower down.

Most challenges are fairly simple and easy to complete through pure attrition. Just keep playing and you'll finish most of the normal missions without trouble.

Mission Requirement Play matches of Team Rumble with at least one elimination 5 total Win a match of Team Rumble 3 total Assist teammates with eliminations in Team Rumble 20 total Build structures with the X-Lord Outfit in Team Rumble 200 total Damage opponents in a single match of Team Rumble 500 total Eliminate opponents less than 5m away in Team Rumble 5 total Search Supply Drops in Team Rumble 5 total

Fortnite Rumble Royale Prestige missions

Prestige missions require a bit more focus, but you'll likely take care of them through attrition as well. Just make sure you're wearing the X-Lord outfit when necessary.

Mission Requirement Eliminate opponents in a single match of Team Rumble 3 total Eliminate opponents father than 100m away in Team Rumble 3 total Assist teammates with eliminations in a single match of Team Rumble 5 total Deal damage to different opponents without respawning in Team Rumble 3 total Search Chests with the X-Lord outfit in Team Rumble 20 total Headshot damage in Team Rumble 1,000 total Search Supply drops in a single match of Team Rumble 3 total

Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards

Complete all Rumble Royale battle pass challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete all Rumble Royale prestige challenges