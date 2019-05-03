Where to find Fortnite's Junk Junction signpost to begin this week's treasure hunt

Fortnite Season 9 is just one week away, and whatever's in the Loot Lake vault will be revealed soon—but for now, there's still time to knock out the last few challenges and max out your Battle Pass before moving on to a new season.

This week's treasure map challenge begins with finding the map in the middle of Junk Junction. You need to search the map and start a new game before you can find the treasure, which is found at the bottom-right tip of the "knife" in the "fork-knife" formation found just north of Fatal Fields.