Fortnite: Durr Burger head, dinosaur, and stone head statue locations

Where to find the Durr Burger head, dinosaur, and stone head statue as part of the Fortnite Season X Road Trip missions.

Fortnite Season 10 (or Season X, if you prefer) has completely restructured how challenges work. Now they're called missions and they're bundled up differently. As part of the Road Trip missions, you'll need to visit the Drift-sprayed Durr Burger head, dinosaur, and stone head statue. Luckily they've been around for a while, so they're pretty easy to find. We've located them and marked them on the map for easy battle stars.

Check out the map below for where to find the Durr Burger head, dinosaur, and stone head statue. 

James Davenport

