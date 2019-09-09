Where to find Fortnite's bat statue, aboveground pool, and seat for giants

The Fortnite Boogie Down missions involve, appropriately, a bit of dancing. Like some sort of kid from Footloose whose preacher dad outlaws Fortnite, you're going to be running all around town (well, the map) trying to have a good time. In this case, one Boogie Down challenge requires you to dance in front of a bat statue, a way above-ground pool, and a seat for giants. Here's how to get it done as fast as possible.

Bat statue location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The bat statue is located, as you might expect, in the Haunted Hills region of Fortnite's map. Specifically, you'll want to to head to the graveyard just west of the dilapidated castle. Up a small hill, to the right of a crypt, you'll see a statue that's more base than bat.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A way-above-ground pool

You'd be forgiven for not thinking of this one. The "way above-ground pool" is literally way the heck up there, specifically on the floating island that appeared a while ago. You know, the one with the Durr Burger Motel on it. Turns out that the motel doesn't just come with fryer grease and a case of bedbugs, it also has a swimming pool just outside. You can't swim in it, but you can certainly dance by it.

We unfortunately can't give you a map to this location because the floating island changes location in every game, but it shouldn't be hard to find. Just look for the big hunk of rock hovering 100 yards up in the sky.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A seat for a giant location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The seat for a giant was kind of a pain to find. It's just south of Shifty Shafts and east of Polar Peak, a little further south than that one mountain with the giant tree. It's across the road from a few buildings, and if it's dark, it might just look like another wooden structure. Land on top of that sucker and dance your butt off. Please enjoy this picture of me desperately trying to get a screenshot before I'm murdered.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

