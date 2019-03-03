Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 4, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019 .

Beacon

Steam page

Release: February 28

Developer: Monothetic LLC

Price: $19.99 | £14.99 | AU$27.99

Beacon is a stylish, isometric action roguelike with a smart approach to permadeath. It actually launched on itch.io last year, but joined Steam last week for an Early Access period that should last around 6-10 months. As the trailer demonstrates, its a fast-paced, dexterity-oriented affair, with over 75 weapons, five "randomly generated" levels and over 35 enemies to face up against. The aforementioned permadeath twist is cool, though: each time your character dies, a newly spawned character can inherit traits from felled enemies using their DNA. The game is completely playable now, though its 1.0 launch will include a new level, new enemies and more.

Dawn of Man

Steam page

Release: March 1

Developer: Madruga Works

Price: $24.99 | £19.49 | AU$35.95

Dawn of Man combines survival and city-building in a sim about guiding humanity from the Stone Age through to the Iron Age. Humans will need to contend with starvation and harsh living conditions, while also learning and researching enough to advance their lot. There was, after all, no Uber Eats or Wikipedia in the Stone Age (weird to think). The aforementioned city-building aspect looks cool too, and appears to work in the way that you'd expect – but you'll also be focusing on farms, fortifications and weaponry too. It's by the studio responsible for Planetbase.

The Savior's Gang

Steam page

Release: March 2

Developer: Catness Game Studios

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

If you're after a more whimsical god game, The Savior's Gang is about protecting bumbling believers in a way that recalls Lemmings and From Dust. As the trailer suggests, protecting the believers won't begin and end with listening to their prayers: for some reason they're inclined to run gauntlets of traps (spikes, deadly giant meat tenderisers) and, being an unusually benevolent god, it's your job to stop these traps. There are "more than 20 different ways to die" in this game, which sounds generous.

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends

Steam page

Release: March 1

Developer: Hendrik Felix Pohl

Price: $6.99 | £5.99 | AU$9.95

Pogostuck looks like a cuter, less punishing take on Getting Over It. You're a pig with a pogostick, and the objective is to reach the top of a cheerfully unrealistic mountain. "Tilt the character, jump, use momentum and 360° powerboosts to reach unimaginable heights," reads the description, which is enough to know that this isn't a typical left-to-right platformer with a typically reliable jump button. While it does look a tad breezier than Getting Over It, don't go in expecting something easy, though the 16 player online aspect will likely make it funnier.

Tech Support: Error Unknown

Steam page

Release: February 28

Developer: Dragon Slumber

Price: $9.99 | £8.99 | AU$14.50

Here's a game about being a tech support person – why has it not yet topped the Steam charts?? Sarcasm aside, Tech Support: Error Unknown actually looks really cool, and isn't just about helping the computer illiterate convert .docs to .pdfs. "As a tech support specialist new to the job, use a wide array of computer software to solve customer issues or choose to manipulate programs for personal gain," the Steam description reads. "Hack your system to unlock its full potential, GPS track lost phones, scan profiles to blackmail customers, or simply propose they reboot." The game is very choice driven and has a shady "anonymous rogue hactivist group" at its core. Definitely one for fans of stuff like Orwell, Hacknet, etc.