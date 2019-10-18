FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream: everything we know

FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream is imminent, and we're here to break down everything you need to know about the spooky Halloween event. Some watch scary movies, others go to horrifying fright nights at theme parks. Me? I prefer to stay in, Trick or Treaters resolutely ignored, grinding for horrifying FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream cards.

EA has confirmed on Twitter that the special FIFA Ultimate Team celebration is happening with a small teaser, but we're still in the dark when it comes to the unique players we can add to our FUT setups. Who will the 21 monstrous players be, terrifying deference and scoring absolute, well, screamers? Here's everything we know so far.

What is FIFA Ultimate Scream?

If you're taking your first tentative steps into the unsettling world of Halloween in FIFA, Ultimate Scream is an annual celebration of all things scary in football, and it starts October 18. Today, in other words. How it works is that EA release 21 Ultimate Scream cards in FIFA 20, all featuring players with various stat boosts. These increases aren't especially drastic, but, rumor has it, these Scream cards come alive into "beasts" over Halloween to unleash terror on your opposition.

On top of that there's usually some extra activities you can tackle—but if that's the case, they haven't been confirmed yet. Often there are special Squad Building Challenges with which to put your new cards to the test, but we'll have to wait and see. Chances are there will be card pack promotions for players with money to burn, too. From there it's back to grinding if you're looking for a beastly new starting XI.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream card predictions

Unfortunately we can't make predictions in the same way we would with your typical FIFA 20 TOTW. That weekly FUT event is based on a player's form in the previous week, whereas the logic when it comes to FIFA 20 Scream card predictions is more obscure.

Essentially that means we're not sure what the cards will be yet, but as soon as they drop, we'll have them here for you. I expect to see an announcement at 6pm UK time. To refresh your memory, here are the Ultimate Scream cards from last year: