Fortnite is finally getting a female Midas skin, named Marigold

One of Fortnite's most popular skins is getting a gold-plated sibling. All the way back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Agency leader Midas transfixed players with his cool look, his ability to turn basically anything into gold, and his mysterious connection to other characters. Well, like an '80s sitcom on its way out, Fortnite has introduced a new family member for Midas.

The female Midas skin, named "Marigold," was leaked thanks to data miners like HYPEX, but it was originally a fan design by Twitter user Kitsunexkitsu.

(Image credit: Kitsunexkitsu)

Yep, Marigold is definitely part of the same family as Midas, down to the chalky skin, gold irises, and milky white right eye.

Even better, much like her counterpart, Marigold's special ability allows her to gradually turn more of her body into gold with every elimination she makes on the battlefield. Here's a look at her final form.

How to get Marigold in Fortnite

According to data miners like HYPEX, Marigold will be featured in an upcoming bundle for an indeterminate amount of V-bucks.

Thankfully, Marigold isn't arriving all by her lonesome. She'll be accompanied by a couple of additional cosmetics that fit her gold aesthetic. There's twin golden short swords for your pickaxes, and then there's a half-golden duffel bag laced with golden bullets that we can assume is a back bling item.

There's also going to be a number of challenges that will allow you to earn up to 1,500 V-bucks, according to the leaks.

As for when Marigold is hitting the item shop, a date has yet to be confirmed or even leaked, so keep an eye out. We'll update this post as soon as we know more.

