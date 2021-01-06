Cyberpunk 2077 Every Breath You Take guide: How to find the stalker

Trying to figure out the identity of Blue Moon's stalker in Cyberpunk 2077? It seems that even fame won't shield you from the darker side of Night City as Us Cracks member Blue Moon soon discovers. She has a problem with a stalker and she wants you to help identify the creep before things start getting out of hand.

You first meet the j-pop band Us Cracks during the side mission I Don't Wanna Hear It. This is one of Kerry Eurodyne's quests in Cyberpunk 2077 and your decisions here will affect whether or not you get the subsequent side quest with Blue Moon. It should be noted that there are spoilers ahead but if you want to know how to correctly identify Blue Moon's stalker during the Cyberpunk 2077 Every Breath You Take side mission, read on below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Every Breath You Take guide: How to start the quest

In order to pick up the Every Breath You Take side quest, you'll need to make sure you don't threaten Us Cracks during the I Don't Wanna Hear It mission to ensure the all-girl band and Kerry come to an agreement. Once you've completed the next quest, Off The Leash, you should then receive a call from Blue Moon asking for your help, triggering the Every Breath You Take job.

When you're ready, head to the spot that Blue Moon has asked to meet at Kabuki Market and sit on the bench there. She'll explain that she wants you to tail her and figure out who the stalker is before they can get to her. It's a good idea to make a manual save before you start this quest as it can be failed in a number of ways:

Don't get too close to Blue Moon while trailing her as she'll spook and call the whole thing off. This leads to her being killed by the stalker later.

If you leave the quest area, you will fail.

If you take out the wrong person, the quest will complete but Blue Moon will die to the stalker a few days later.

Cyberpunk 2077 Blue Moon: Who is their stalker?

Follow Blue Moon at a safe distance so you don't rouse the stalker's suspicions and use your scanner on anyone that looks dodgy. This should help you work out who the stalker is fairly quickly.

If you don't want to figure it out for yourself, Blue Moon's stalker is actually the girl with a ponytail. She'll approach Blue Moon and ask to have a photo taken with her but you can see her when you first arrive at the meeting area, not far from the bench.

If you follow her, she'll make her way to a footbridge and you can choose a non-lethal takedown or you can kill her—either way will work for the purpose of the quest. Just make sure you loot her body to collect the evidence you need and tell Blue Moon that it's done.

Can you romance Us Cracks in Cyberpunk 2077?

This is a question a lot of players have been asking but sadly, it looks like they are not—at least, not at the time of writing this guide. Though all is perhaps not lost—as more and more Cyberpunk 2077 mods start appearing, who's to say whether or not an Us Cracks romance might be possible in the future?