Here's what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks

Want to know more about Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks? Your cyberdeck has limited slots for quickhacks, but you can switch them out as often as you please. This device lets you distract enemies, take control of security cameras, and more by uploading programs called daemons. Quickhacks can be bought from vendors, but you can also craft them if you have the correct parts and blueprints. Before we get started, it's important to know where these helpful tools are stored.

To access your quickhacks, open your inventory and select the Cyberware tab. Choose the Operating System (top right) to equip them. You can browse your available quickhacks and install them as mods on your cyberdeck. These abilities cost RAM to use, so be mindful of how much you have when activating them, and wait in a safe space for it to recharge. You can also invest in perks that regenerate your RAM faster, or buy a different cyberdeck that has more base RAM. Now lets cover what Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks are, who you can buy them from, and how to craft them.

The Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks we've seen so far

You can use quickhacks to manipulate enemies or deal damage to them. Some of them also allow you to create distractions using nearby electrical objects, or take control of security cameras. They're especially useful if you're opting for a stealthy run, and they offer more non-lethal options, too. Each quickhack has different rarities. So, the higher the rarity, the better the effects, however this also bumps the price up.

Here are all the quickhacks I've found so far and how much RAM they use:

Ping: Reveals enemies and devices connected to the local network (Uncommon and Rare: 1 RAM) .

Short Circuit: Deals electrical damage to a target. Very effective against robots, mechs, drones, and targets with weak spots (Uncommon: 3 RAM). Applies an EMP effect to the target for four seconds (Rare: 4 RAM).

Request Backup: Calls over an enemy squad member (Uncommon: 4 RAM).

Weapon Glitch: Jams a target's weapon so it cannot be used (temporary). This also reduces the weapon's accuracy and disables obstacle-penetration and smart-tracking (Uncommon: 4 RAM) Spreads to the nearest enemy (Rare: 5 RAM).

Contagion: Deals chemical damage per second, applying poison to the target. Spreads to 2 targets within an eight meter radius. Effective against closely grouped enemies. Non-lethal (Uncommon: 4 RAM) Poison lasts longer (Rare: 5 RAM).

Cripple Movement: Disables the target's ability to move from their current position (Uncommon: 4 RAM) Spreads to the nearest enemy (Rare: 5 RAM).

Cyberware Malfunction: Disables the target's cyberware abilities, including movement and resistances. Very effective against netrunners and moving targets (Uncommon: 4 RAM) Spreads to the nearest target (Rare: 5 RAM).

Disables the target's cyberware abilities, including movement and resistances. Very effective against netrunners and moving targets (Uncommon: 4 RAM) Spreads to the nearest target (Rare: 5 RAM). Reboot Optics: Resets a target's optical cyberware to make them temporarily blind (Uncommon: 4 RAM).

Overheat: Deals 20 thermal damage per second, applying burn to the target. Not very effective against mechs, robots, and drones. Non-lethal (Uncommon: 3 RAM).

Sonic Shock: Deafens the target and reduces their ability to detect enemy sounds (Uncommon: 3 RAM) Prevents the target from communicating with their allies (Rare: 4 RAM).

Whistle: Target moves to your current position (Uncommon: 2 RAM) The target will no longer be alerted when moving to your current position (Rare: 3 RAM).

Memory Wipe: Causes the target to exit combat state (Rare: 4 RAM).

Causes the target to exit combat state (Rare: 4 RAM). Synapse Burnout: Deals moderate damage that scales higher based on how much health the target is missing. Lethal (Rare: 5 RAM).

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Reboot Optics is useful if you plan on spending a lot of time sneaking around. You can reboot a target's optics, temporarily blinding them so you can sneak past undetected, steal an access card, or even attack them.

When handling trickier enemies, slot quickhacks like Contagion and Short Circuit into your cyberdeck to deal damage from a safe distance. If you find yourself doing this quite often, consider investing in the Biosynergy and Weak Link perks. Biosynergy recovers RAM during combat, whereas Weak Link reduces the RAM required for quickhacks by one unit. Both perks are passive and can be upgraded three times.

Cyberpunk 2077: Where to buy quickhacks

You can find different quickhacks for sale from different Netrunners across Night City, similar to the Ripperdocs that sell cyberware. If you're in the market for some quickhacks, look for a memory chip icon with the Eurodollars sign on the map. While you'll have plenty of time to explore the city later on and spend your cash, that's a good place to buy some cheap quickhacks that'll get you started.

Beware of spoilers for this next one. After speaking to T-Bug you receive a side quest (The Gift) that prompts you to retrieve the Ping quickhack from a Netrunner. It's easy to find the Netrunner's location, simply track the quest and head to the marker in Kabuki. The shop has a big neon 'EdgeNet' sign above it, and it's located on the first floor of the building. The quickest way to get there is to climb on the box and take a shortcut across the roof. Head inside and chat to Yoko Tsuru, who runs the Dewdrop Inn.

You can pick up the Ping quickhack free of charge. Here are all the quickhacks the Dewdrop Inn sells and how much they cost:

300 Eurodollars

Ping

Short Circuit (Common)

Request Backup

Weapon Glitch

1500 Eurodollars

Contagion (Common)

Cripple Movement

Cyberware Malfunction

Reboot Optics

Overheat

Sonic Shock

Whistle

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You can also buy quickhack components to craft quickhacks. The Dewdrop Inn has two types for sale:

Uncommon quickhack components: Item used to craft quickhacks - 75 Eurodollars.

Item used to craft quickhacks - 75 Eurodollars. Rare quickhack components: Item used to craft quickhacks - 150 Eurodollars.

Cyberpunk 2077: Crafting quickhacks

Buying Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks is great in the early game, but you can also craft some of the daemons yourself. Head to the quickhacks tab in the Crafting menu to see which quickhacks you can craft. It won't cost you any Eurodollars to craft them, but each quickhack requires various amounts of the following parts, of which can be bought or looted:

Uncommon quickhack components.

Rare quickhack components.

Epic quickhack components.

The quickhacks you can craft will be listed in green, so once you have the necessary parts, click Craft, and then install them on your cyberdeck.