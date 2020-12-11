Where to find Iconic items in Cyberpunk 2077

On the hunt for Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items? Iconic items are weapons with great stats and unique abilities. They can be found across Night City, but it's not always easy to uncover them. Sometimes you may be lucky and stumble across one while snooping around a room, whereas other times you may need to kill their owner in order to equip them yourself. These Iconic items include both guns and melee weapons, so it's worth picking up a few regardless of your playstyle.

If you're keen to complete your Cyberpunk 2077 legendary weapons collection, you'll need to venture away from the main quest to take on some side objectives, too. Some weapons can only be crafted, whereas you may receive others as a reward.

Here are the Iconic items we've found so far including the name of the weapon, the weapon type, the quest you can find it in, and its location. You can also check out their stats in the screenshots below. Just know there there are spoilers throughout the rest of this article.

Image 1 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Dying Night (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Chaos (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items Kongou (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Lizzie (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 5 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Sir John Phallustiff (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 6 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Cottonmouth (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 7 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Scalpel (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 8 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Widow Maker (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 9 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: La Chingona Dorada (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 10 of 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items: Plan B (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

All Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic items we've found so far