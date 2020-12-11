Here's what you need to know about crafting in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking to get into some Cyberpunk 2077 crafting? While there are plenty of weapons and gear to choose from and buy in Night City, Cyberpunk 2077's crafting has a wide variety of uses and will let you turn seemingly useless materials into useful consumables, clothes, or even quickhacks.

There's quite a lot to learn when it comes to crafting and you'll need to level up certain attributes and skills if you want to be able to craft higher quality items and gear. Luckily, I've put together this guide to help you get started with Cyberpunk 2077 crafting.

When can you start crafting in Cyberpunk 2077?

You can start crafting as soon as you have an item's 'crafting spec' or blueprint, as well as the components need to craft the item. It's also worth mentioning that the crafting spec will need to be in your inventory—along with the components—when you want to craft the item.

If you plan on doing a lot of crafting and you have your heart set on making endgame-level gear, including rare and legendary items, you'll want to invest some of your attribute points into technical ability and your perk points into the crafting skill. While you can probably get away with crafting common or maybe uncommon items at a fairly low level, the good stuff can only be unlocked by increasing your crafting skill and acquiring related perks.

What can you craft in Cyberpunk 2077?

You can craft a whole host of items in Cyberpunk 2077, including consumables, clothing, mods, grenades, weapons, and quckhacks. Crafting falls under two categories:

Crafting gear: this covers pretty much everything you can craft, excluding quickhacks. To increase your proficiency, you'll need to invest points in your technical ability and crafting skill.

Crafting quickhacks: as the name suggests, this category covers the crafting of quickhacks. To unlock the specs to craft quickhacks, you'll need to add points to your Intelligence attribute and your Quickhacking skill.

The grades of items crafted will be dependent on the associated skill or attribute levels so if you're looking to excel in either, you'll need to pay attention to where you put your points whenever you level up.

What materials do you need for crafting?

The components (materials) needed for crafting are found all around Night City and each crafting spec you require will list the components needed to craft it. You'll find low-grade components fairly easily by looting caches or fallen enemies. If you're after rarer components, however, these are more likely to be found during missions and other activities which yield experience.

You can also dismantle equipment to gain standard components but if you're after Cyberpunk 2077 quickhack components specifically, you'll need to start completing the Breach Protocol minigame whenever it's available—you can find out how to do this successfully in our Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide. You can also improve the drop chance of quickhack components from Breach Protocol by acquiring the Datamine Mastermind perk.

Cyberpunk 2077 crafting spec: Where to find blueprints

Crafting specs show which components are needed to craft an item and these can be obtained in a variety of ways. You can purchase them at various shops, though these will appear at random. It's worth checking back often if you can't find what you're looking for.

Others can be obtained as random drops, awarded for unlocking specific perks, and looted from enemies while carrying out various side jobs or missions.