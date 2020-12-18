Cyberpunk 2077 has finally arrived, and it's already shattering records: Over a million players immediately dove into Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam. But other fans quickly got to work doing something else: making mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 mods have begun appearing already, not even a day after it was released. There aren't any particularly groundbreaking mods yet, as you'd expect, but in the meantime there are a few mods that can help tweak your experience on PC.

Important! Keep in mind that mods aren't supported by CD Projekt, that we don't know what modding Cyberpunk 2077 might do to your games files and saved games, and that Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to be updated repeatedly to fix bugs, which might play havoc with your modded game. Mod Cyberpunk 2077 at your own risk!

I would also highly recommend reading the comments that users of the mods have posted on each mod's page. You can get an idea of how reliable each mod is and what potential issues you can expect before installing it.

The best Cyberpunk 2077 mods (so far)

Better Field of View Slider

PC gamers love having options, and they love it when those options have even more options. There's already an FOV slider in Cyberpunk 2077, but this mod moves the goalposts a bit, with a new minimum FOV of 30 and a new maximum FOV of 150.

E to Interact

I personally prefer using E to interact in games, but in Cyberpunk 2077 that key is set to F, and for some irritating reason you can't currently rebind it. This mod fixes it so you can interact with the correct (imho) key, as well as letting you walk by pressing V for more immersive movement.

Saveswitcher 2 (Profile Manager)

This modder made the useful same utility for The Witcher 3. It backs up your saved games, which is already a great idea, but it also organizes your saves between different user profiles, so you'll quickly be able to tell which save belongs to which user. It should work both for Steam and GoG versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberconsole

As in most singleplayer RPGs, it can be fun to occasionally cheat in Cyberpunk 2077. Maybe you want to give yourself a mound of cash, stock up on weapons, or spawn other items. The Cyberconsole mod lets you do all that and more by making Cyberpunk's debug console available so you can enter console commands. See our list of Cyberpunk 2077 cheats here.

Better vehicle handling

Driving is a bit... sluggish, I guess. Cars and bikes just don't feel all that responsive when you're driving through Night City, and at the same time they'll slide for years when you're taking a tight corner at high speeds. This mod makes some tweaks to the driving so it'll feel a bit more satisfying when you're behind the wheel.

Cyberpunk 2077 Reshades

Reshades aren't really mods, but they're still a neat way to enhance the visuals of Cyberpunk 2077. Some are based around trying to replicate "True HDR" or make a game look more photorealistic with adjusted shadows, colors, and sharpness. There are already several reshades available for Cyberpunk 2077 at the link above.

That's not a whole lot of mods, but it's a great sign that the community is already digging in to improve and enhance the game. We'll be updating this list as we see more Cyberpunk 2077 mods in the days ahead.