How many endings will Cyberpunk 2077 have?

How many Cyberpunk 2077 endings will there be? We know it has more than one. Like CD Projekt’s sweeping fantasy epic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the studio’s upcoming RPG has multiple endings, and the finale your augmented hero experiences will be shaped by the choices you make in Night City and the surrounding Badlands.

So, to give you an idea of what you can expect when it comes to the denouement of your futuristic adventure, here's everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 ending so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 ending: What we know

In an interview with YouTuber, YongYea, quest director Mateusz Tomaskiewicz confirmed there will be multiple Cyberpunk 2077 endings. Like Geralt of Rivia’s sprawling tale, it appears the decisions you make as V throughout the story shape how your adventure ends.

Unlike The Witcher 3, you can complete Cyberpunk without killing a single soul, so don’t be surprised if a pacifist run affects the game’s ending. Could a totally benevolent playthrough reward gun-shy players with the ‘best’ ending? It’s unclear, but it’s good to know Cyberpunk gives you the option of sparing lives rather than slaughtering everyone.

CD Projekt has also revealed it’s possible to finish the story without using additional cybernetic augmentations. Such an au-naturel playthrough could also potentially alter the Cyberpunk 2077 ending.

Since the game also presents choices at every turn, it’s likely the class and Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath options you choose could also alter how the ending plays out. The game’s starting Cyberpunk 2077 classes span three options—Netrunner, Techie, and Solo—and your choice of class could well have an impact on the game’s ending. An aug-tinkering Techie may see a different final outcome than a Netrunner who spends all their time plugging themselves into networks and weaponising data.

A player who chooses the Solo class—assassins who can use their heightened senses to sniff out nearby traps and dangers—is likely to rack up a bigger body count than a Techie. Could the natural skills of each class affect more than the immediate decisions you make during combat, profoundly impacting the ending as well?

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Lifepaths could also influence the ending V sees. Lifepaths fill in V’s backstory, with you given the choice of three such paths at the beginning of the game. Each comes with its own prologue mission, which places V at a different starting point on the Cyberpunk 2077 map.

If you choose the Corpo path will start in Night City’s Arasaka HQ Tower. Or if you wander along the Nomad prologue, begin the dusty expanse of the Badlands, while the Street Kid Lifepath places V in the El Coyote Coho bar, located in Night City’s rough-and-ready Heywood district. With lifepaths altering where your adventure kicks off, could they also change where the ending of Cyberpunk 2077 takes place? This is pure speculation, but it would certainly lend lifepaths a cyclical quality if they alter both the beginning and ending of Cyberpunk.

With the main questline of Cyberpunk 2077 set to last a minimum 40 hours, completionists could end up spending weeks in Night City chasing down different endings.