Popular

E3 is about games that look good in trailers, but what are the games you want?

By

Scroll through our coverage from the past couple of days and you'll see a lot of tough-looking men and a couple tough-looking women frozen in action: firing a gun, reloading a gun, ducking away from an explosion, leaping over a victim, driving a motorcycle. These are the big PC games of E3: multiplatform games that look great in carefully composed screens and trailers, here to promote consoles. They may turn out to be great—Evan enjoyed Rainbow Six Siege , for instance—but they all feel familiar.

E3 doesn't represent the PC's diversity well—when something unusual does appear, it's only because a console is involved, as with No Man's Sky and Valiant Hearts . It's also hugely focused on franchises we know, even if they're coming in a new form . So let's take a break from all the trailers to daydream for a moment: What kind of game do you want to see stretched across giant screens atop an E3 booth-castle?

Forget Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Half-Life 3: What's missing that isn't a sequel or reboot? What kind of game haven't we seen yet that we should be seeing? Drop a comment here and together we'll build ourselves the perfect hypothetical E3 .

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments