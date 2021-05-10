E3 2021 schedule: Everything announced so far

E3 2020 was canceled, but we still sort of got an online version of E3 last year. After E3's organizers determined they couldn't put together a digital replacement in time, an "alternative E3" of gaming livestreams stretched throughout the summer in its stead.

The ESA, the organization that runs E3, didn't want to be left out this year. But since it's still too early in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to hold a big convention in person, E3 2021 is going online only. Some major publishers will be taking part, while others will be doing their own livestream events throughout the summer. Here's everything that's been announced for E3 so far.

When is E3 2021?

The ESA announced that E3 2021 will run from June 12 - June 15. In a pitch to publishers from earlier this year, the ESA suggested E3 Could include a media preview day and three days of livestreams, including keynotes and an awards show, as well as some kind of premium component. What the ESA is actually organizing this year seems likely to be a pretty conventional livestream event.

The ESA has announced its event will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, and the livestreams starting June 12th will be free for all to watch.

What E3 2021 events have been announced so far?

Here's what we know of the official E3 2021 schedule so far:

Official E3 livestreams run from June 12 to June 15

Ubisoft Forward is an official E3 stream - June 12, 12 pm PT

The PC Gaming Show will return in June

The Future Games Show returns with events in June and August

The ESA has announced Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, XSEED, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, and Devious Eye Entertainment will all be participating in E3

Beyond those official E3 stream events, here's what else is coming throughout the summer:

EA Play is being held July 22nd

Xbox will hold a summer event that includes more Bethesda games

Geoff Keighley won't be involved with E3, but is bringing back his Summer Game Fest starting in June

The Guerrilla Collective is coming back for its second year with a June event

GDC 2021 will run the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards from July 19 - July 23

What games should we expect at E3 2021?

It's a little early for developers to be teasting their flashy E3 reveals, but you can expect plenty of the big 2021 games to show up with new trailers. Here are some other games that could potentially make a splash: