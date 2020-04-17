$699 buys you a decent gaming PC, or a set of wheels for your Mac Pro

We live in a crazy world where toilet paper is the hottest commodity at the super market, and a set of four wheels for a Mac Pro costs $699. I'm not sure which is more ridiculous.

Surely the sales pitch for a set of wheels must be equally as over-the-top as the price, right? Nope.

"Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio," Apple states.

Apple's latest generation, cheese grater Mac Pro systems come with a set of feet. Users have the option of upgrading to wheels for $399 at the time purchase. Likewise, anyone who upgraded to wheels and now wants feet instead can purchase a pack from Apple for $299.

Users who opted against the upgrade to wheels are now faced with an even pricier proposition—$300 more, to be exact. At least Apple includes a 1/4-inch to 4mm hex bit, but as the listing notes, "additional tools are necessary."

That's one way to spend a stimulus check. Alternatively, you can get a beastly graphics card for around the same money, like an EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Black Gaming for $699.99 w/ coupon code VGAPCJA845. There's also a $30 mail-in-rebate available.

You could even build or buy a complete gaming PC for around the same price. In our roundup of cheap gaming PC deals this week sits a Dell G5 desktop with a Core i5-9400 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU for $769.99. Even cheaper configurations are available, including a setup with a Core i3-9100 CPU and GTX 1660 Super GPU for $679.99. Admittedly, neither of those configs come with wheels, though.