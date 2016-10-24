Dishonored 2's live-action trailer will give you Halloween costume ideas

There seems to be more live-action trailers for big-budget games than there used to be. I tend to find them a bit silly—do things like this really encourage people to buy games?—however the following Dishonored 2 real world short is pretty cool.

Okay, so it cheats a little bit with its special effects (given the game has an 18 rating, the decision to cut blood from the video seems odd) but it's nevertheless pretty neat to see Corvo's Blink power and Emily's Shadow Walk in motion. Look, see:

Besides all the murder, mutating and mechanised death weaponry, it's also worth pointing out just how cool Corvo's mask looks in the flesh. Halloween costume inspiration? Perhaps, but, yeah, leave all that law breaking to the professionals.

Dishonored 2 is due November 11—be sure to read Chris and Shaun's previews before then.