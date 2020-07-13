Death Stranding preloading is now live

Nobody likes waiting until a game's launch time to start a multi-hour download, so it's great that you can start preloading Death Stranding on Steam right now. The option to preload comes just in time for its July 14 release. To see when exactly you'll be able to launch, we've gathered the global unlock times right here.

Unfortunately, those who preordered Death Stranding on the Epic Games Store are out of luck—publisher 505 Games confirmed on Twitter that preloading won't be available there. If that includes you, start carving out some time for the big 63GB download.

We posted our review of Death Stranding for PC today, scoring it 85 out of 100. "I can see why Death Stranding is such a divisive game, but every misgiving I have about it is ultimately snuffed out by the magnificence of hiking across that sweeping, rugged wilderness," Andy said in his review.

Before you pick up the game and start preloading, take a look at the system requirements to know how Death Stranding will perform on your PC. Considering its impressive graphics, Death Stranding is surprisingly friendly to medium-spec builds:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended for 60fps