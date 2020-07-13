When does Death Stranding on PC unlock in my time zone?

It's taken almost nine months, but Sam Porter Bridges is almost done delivering Death Stranding to the PC. We're already pretty impressed with how well Kojima Production's bizarre post-apocalyptic delivery simulator works on PC. The new port supports higher resolutions and dynamic frame rates with generous system requirements for such a pretty game.

Death Stranding on PC is dropping next week across the world, but when exactly can you play it in your time zone?

When you can play Death Stranding on PC in your time zone

Neither Kojima Productions nor publisher 505 Games have specified when exactly Death Stranding will unlock on PC, but we can make an educated guess. Death Stranding officially released on PS4 on Nov 8, 2019, but on the west coast, it actually unlocked three hours earlier at 9 PM on Nov 7.

If Death Stranding follows the same pattern with its Steam and Epic Games Store releases, west coasters might be able to start playing on Monday, July 13 at 9 PM. Here's that time converted to a few other regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (US) - 7/13 around 9:00 PM

Eastern Daylight Time (US) - 7/14 around 12:00 AM

British Summer Time (UK) - 7/14 around 5:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AUS) - 7/14 at 2:00 PM

Don't see your time zone here? No worries, we've prepared a handy time zone converter. Just punch in your city or time zone and the time will be automatically converted to our best guess for when Death Stranding will unlock on PC.

Unfortunately, that's as precise as we can get until Kojima Productions shares an official release time. We'll be updating this story if that happens, so check back closer to July 14 in case we learn more. In the meantime, read Andy's Death Stranding PC preview to get a sense of what to expect from Kojima's weirdest game ever (and that's saying something).