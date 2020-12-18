Cyberpunk 2077 third-person camera glitch shows a disturbingly elastic headless V

In Cyberpunk 2077, the character of V is no stranger to chopping off heads. But in a few recent cases he's been losing his own head, too.

In the video above posted on Reddit, we get a look at V in third-person—in action and not just paused in photo mode—thanks to a camera glitch. The player's camera got stuck behind the car they were driving, which is yet another glitch to add to the already lengthy bug-fix list.

On the plus side, the stuck camera gives us a chance to stare in horror and amusement at V running around in a fixed third-person view. It's trippy! First off, his head is missing, which I think is pretty routine in first-person games (I remember a Far Cry game where my character's shadow showed that he was headless, too). As he runs around his arms fold in like chicken wings and his hands poke out like a preying mantis—presumably that happens so you can see your hands when you're in first-person mode, but it reminds us just how odd it would be to run around with your fingers held just below your nose.

The real party happens with V's torso, which stretches and contracts in a disturbing fashion, calling to mind the wonderful moment we first got to see Crysis 2's character crouching behind cover shown in third-person:

It's so interesting when something looks perfectly natural from one angle and like some sort of body horror from another, isn't it?

I haven't had that particular glitch happen yet, though others have. Below is another video of the same glitch, and even more weirdness occurs, with V's torso disappearing completely at times, leaving him just a set of legs skittering around. Creepy!