Don't worry, the fan-favorite Baldur's Gate 3 bug that turns character portraits into moody glamor shots wasn't fixed in the final patch
Close call for the dedicated community.
Fret not, Baldur's Gate 3 fans, because your favorite bug is still in the game even after Larian's "final" big patch. That's right: The thing where your character portraits can render misaligned, or with the wrong background, or shirtless, is still around and still really funny. Not long after the patch released one fan that clearly has their priorities straight took to Reddit to dispel any fears you might have had.
Everyone's favourite bug is NOT fixed from r/BaldursGate3
Other fans quickly chimed in with screenshots of their shirtless flexing Halsins, moody album cover Shadowhearts, and mid-2000s black and white underwear model Astarions.
In all seriousness, this is definitely the kind of bug that gets fixed last if at all. It's a small aesthetic thing that doesn't really mess with your game experience other than to make you laugh. Since this is the "final" patch, well, the bug might just exist forever—and to the people who laugh hardest at the awkward and/or sexy poses that's a good thing.
I mean, let's be honest, nobody's going to complain about this not getting fixed over Wild Shape: Panther being broken, or Xbox co-op joins going wrong sometimes, or a freeze when you were dragging items to trade, or the other stuff among the last update's thousands of words of patch notes.
Besides, how could I have faith in this game if I didn't know that I could, at any time, load into a new area jumpscare by stupid, sexy shirtless Minsc?
I'm sure others agree with me. Like, for example, writer Kerry Brunskill, whose own dozen playthroughs and 900 hours with Baldur's Gate 3 are just going to keep rolling thanks to all the new subclasses.
"I thought I was out," Kerry wrote. But she should have known that with a beloved RPG you're never truly out.
If you're in the same spot, we've put together a guide on the most busted sicko-mode patch 8 builds for you.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
