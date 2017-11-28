Cyber Monday PC game deals

Black Friday is over, but that just means it's time for Cyber Monday. Tons of sales on digital PC games are still going on, including the big Steam sale, and we'll be updating this page with the best deals we can find. Some of the fall's biggest games, just a few months old, are already nearly half price.

Now is a great time to save on PC hardware, too. Find the best hardware deals in our Cyber Monday deals list, where you'll find discounted GPUs, monitors, RAM, SSDs, cases, keyboards, mice, headsets and everything else you need for the perfect setup.

Deals on 2017's biggest games

Destiny 2 is $35.87/£26.90 on Green Man Gaming (~$24 off, £26.90 in the UK) and is also discounted on Battle.net. GMG has the best price for both the Standard and Deluxe Edition: the latter is $70.49/£56.39 (save 30%).

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is $30/£20 on Green Man Gaming (save 50%) and on the Humble Store. That's a great discount for a game that was released less than a month ago.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is £19.99 on Steam (half price). It released on PC in 2013 but we're still playing this because it has an incredible mod scene and there's a lot of fun to be had dicking around online.

Agents of Mayhem is $19.99 on Steam (50% off) if you've been waiting for the Saints Row spin-off to come on sale.

Dawn of War 3 is $19.99/£14.99 on Steam (50% off), which isn't bad for the game that delivered almost as many space lasers as Destiny 2 this year.

Vanquish is $9.99/£7.50 on Steam (half price). This bombastic action game finally came to PC this year. We love it for its jet-powered knee slides and enormous bosses.

Call of Duty: WWII is $51 at Green Man Gaming (15% off). That's the best discount we've seen on COD so far. Not much, but hey, it has the best COD multiplayer in years.

Nier: Automata is $36/£24 on Steam (save 40%). It's one of our favorite RPGs of the year, and it's weird in all the right ways (there are a lot of sad robots).

Tacoma is $11.99/£8.99 on GOG (save 40%) and Steam. It's the somewhat overlooked sci-fi game from the creators of Gone Home that we liked a lot.

Resident Evil 7 is $30/£20 on GMG (save $30/£20) and is similarly discounted on the Humble Store and Steam. That's, like, 1.4 scares per buck.

The Evil Within 2 is $30 on Amazon (save $30) and £16.99 on Amazon UK.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is $15 on Steam (save $15).

Assassin's Creed Origins is $49.79 on the Ubisoft Store (save $10.20). On the UK store it's £41.49. You can get the same deal on Amazon, too.

Tekken 7 is $25/£20 on the Humble Store (save $25), and is similarly discounted on Fanatical and Steam.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is $40.49 on GOG. It's only $4.50 off, but it's one of our favorite games of the year, and favorite RPGs of all time, so it deserves a shout.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is $40.19 on Steam (save $19.80).

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is $30 on GMG (save $10). It's an amazing expansion for a great game.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is £26 (save 53%) at GamesPlanet.com, which we called "the definitive PES on PC" in our review.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is $23 on Newegg ($7 off) if you use the promo code EMCBBCE32 at checkout. [Expired]

Prey is only $20/£12.99 on Amazon , and while it's a boxed copy, at 67% off this might be its lowest price since release. It's a very good game , too. [Expired]

Great games under $20

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition is $19.99/£14 on GOG (save $30/£21) and The Humble Store. We probably don't have to tell you that The Witcher 3 is good, but just in case: it's good.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is $19.79 on the Humble Store (67% off, the deepest discount it's ever had), which also includes the season pass. It's a damn good Tomb Raider game to boot.

Gears of War 4 is $19.99 on the Microsoft Store (50% off). It's nice to see the series back on PC.

Dishonored 2 is $19.99/£14.99 on Steam (half price). A decent price for one of the best games released last year.

XCOM 2 is $19.80/£11.55 on Green Man Gaming (save 67%) and Steam. If you enjoy it, the expansion is also 25% off on Steam and we were big fans of it.

Battlefield 1 is $19.99/£17.49 on Origin (50% off), though we'd recommend the Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition for $30/£27.49 on Origin (50% off) as it includes all the DLC.

Pillars of Eternity is $12/£9.19 on the Humble Store (60% off). That's a lot of old school isometric adventuring for that money.

Watch Dogs 2 is $20.39/£16.99 on Steam (66% off). OK, that's a few cents over 20 bucks, though in the UK you can shave some off the price by buying from GMG for £15.30.

Dirt Rally is $11.99/£7.99 on Steam (80% off), which is a great discount on a respectable Rally game that, coincidentally, we gave a score of 80 at review.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is $15/£11.50 on Amazon (save $15), which gets you a Steam key. It only came out around six months ago, so it's a quick discount and comes just before a big update. On Amazon UK it's £11.50 (save £7.49).

Overwatch is $19.99 on Battle.net (50% off). In the UK it's £17 (save £13).

Titanfall 2 is $10/£12.49 on Origin (50% off), which is a great price for a great shooter, especially if you like a good singleplayer campaign.

Cities: Skylines is $7.49/£5.74 on Steam (save 75%), which an absolute steal for the best city-building sim on the market right now.

Tyranny is $17.99/£13.99 on Steam (save 60%) and Fanatical, if you want a deep cRPG that lets you be the bad guy.

Stellaris is $16/£13.99 on Steam (60% off) and Fanatical. A good discount on a beautiful, absorbing 4X.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is $12 on Amazon. That's cheap!

Planet Coaster is $18/£13.49 on the Humble Store (save $18/£13.49). It's one of the best theme park sims around, and adorable with it.

Ruiner is $13.39/£10.04 on Steam (save 33%) and is one of our favorite recent games.

Hearts of Iron IV is $15.99/£13.99 on Steam (60% off) and Fanatical for the WWII generals out there.

Fallout 4 is $14.99/£10.00 on Steam (save 50%). The rest of the Fallout franchise is also on sale: Fallout 3 is 50% off, and both the original Fallout and Fallout 2 are 75% off.

Great games under $10

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Starter Edition is just $7.49 on Steam (half off), though we'd recommend the regular version which is $20 and requires less grinding. It's a fun tactical multiplayer shooter that's been getting better with age—well worth seven fifty.

Abzu is $6/£4 on GMG (70% discount) if you're interested in beautiful undersea exploration experiences.

The Metro Redux Bundle is $6/£5 on Fanatical (save $24/£20) and includes two of our favorite shooters, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is $8.99/£5.99 on Steam (85% off) and GMG. Worth it just to wander around Adam Jensen's futuristic apartment.

Life is Strange is $6/£4 on GMG (75% discount). It's a sensitive coming-of-age drama and one of our favourite adventure games of recent times. All five episodes are included.

Batman: Arkham Knight i s $6.79 / £5.43 on Steam (66% off). It had port problems at launch which still aren't entirely fixed but. If your rig runs it well, it's a decent and very pretty Batman game that's worth a try at this price.

Inside is $10 / £7.50 on GMG (half price), which is a great price point for this dark, moody puzzle platformer from the minds that made Limbo.

Shadowrun Complete Collection is $9.55 on Steam (save 86%).

Rocket League is $9.99/£7.50 on Green Man Gaming and Steam (save 50%)

The Sexy Brutale is $9/£6.74 on Fanatical (save $11/£8.25), a good price for a clever adventure game (we gave it an 82%).

Dead Space is $5/£3.79 on GOG (save $15/£12.20).

Dragon Age: Inquisition is $5/£4.49 on Origin (save $15/about £12), and at that price it's definitely worth a go—it was one of our favorite games of 2014.

Great games under $5

Neon Struct is $1.79 on Steam (90%) off. A first-person cyberpunk stealth game, it's basically Deus Ex as an indie game.

Torchlight is $2.99 on Steam (80%) off. While Runic Games is no more, their games live on.

Spelunky is $1.49/£1.09 on Steam (90% off). That's our 2013 GOTY award winner for pocket change.

Shadowrun: Dragonfall is $3 on Steam (80% off) if you don't want to spring for the complete collection (see above) and just want the single best cyberpunk fantasy RPG ever.

Virginia is $1/69p (!) on Steam (90% off) which is a ridiculous price for this beautiful, atmospheric ode to Lynchian crime dramas.

Age of Empires II HD Edition is $4.99/£3.74 on Steam (75% off). Ah, nostalgia.

This War of Mine is $4/£3 on GMG (80% off). Play as a civilian struggling to survive in a warzone.

Oxenfree is just $5/£2.99 on GOG (80% off) it's a moody adventure game about a bunch of ghost-hunting friends.

Divine Divinity is $0.60 on GOG (90% off) if you've found the time to finish Divinity: Original Sin 2 and want to go back to where the series started.

Wuppo is $3.80 on GOG (75% off), which is a decent price for a hidden gem.

Unity of Command: Stalingrad Campaign is $3/£2.32 on the Humble Store (save $17/£12.67 off its price on Steam). It's one of our all time favorite war strategy games.

System Shock Pack is $4/£3 on the Humble Store (save $16/£12), and includes System Shock Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2.

Psychonauts is $1/£0.69 on the Humble Store (save $9/£7.19). Nice.

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human is $2/£1.69 on the Humble Store (save $8/£6.40) and we consider it one of the all time best PC metroidvanias. So, not a bad deal.

Insurgency is $1.00 on Fanatical (save 90%). It's a multiplayer shooter that we rather liked.

Dustforce DX is $2.25/£1.57 on Green Man Gaming ($7.74/£5.42).

Theme Hospital is $1.49/£1.19 on GOG (save $4.50/£3.40).

Lords of the Fallen is $4.79/£3.83 on the Humble Store (save about $25/£20).

This War of Mine is $4/£3 on GOG (save $16/£12) and includes the soundtrack.

Necropolis: Brutal Edition is $4.49/£3.44 on the Humble Store (save $25.50/£19.55). It isn't the best dungeon crawler out there, but it's fun with a friend.

Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 is free on the Microsoft store, though note there are bonus episodes you'll need to pay for if these five free ones aren't enough.

Sanctum 2 is also free over at the Humble Store, though only for a limited time.

Amazon doesn't have many game deals yet, but we expect more to pop up throughout the week. Many of Amazon's PC game sales get you a Steam key, but we'll mention if the deal is for a physical edition or a download from Amazon.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is $15 on Amazon (save $15) which instantly gets you a Steam key for the game. For now, this is the cheapest we've seen it. On Amazon UK it's £11.50 (save £7.49).

Prey is only $20 on Amazon, and while it's a boxed copy, that might be its lowest price since release.

Killing Floor 2 is $15 on Amazon (save $15).

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is $12 on Amazon.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is $30 on Steam and Amazon (save $10). It's an amazing expansion for a great game.

If you spend at least $15 USD during GOG's Black Friday sale you'll get StarCrawlers free.

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition is $20/£14 on GOG (save $30/£21). If you don't already own one of our favorite RPGs of all time, now's not a bad time to pick it up.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is $40.49 on GOG. It's only $4.50 off, but it's one of our favorite games of the year, and favorite RPGs of all time, so it deserves a shout.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is $22.49/£18.79 on GOG (save $7.50/£6.20). It's not a huge discount, but you won't find this deal on Steam presently and Hellblade is a recent game that we enjoyed a lot.

Tacoma is $11.99/£8.99 on GOG (save 40%). It's the somewhat overlooked sci-fi game from the creators of Gone Home that we liked a lot.

Oxenfree is just $5/£2.99 on GOG (80% off) it's a moody adventure game about a bunch of ghost-hunting friends.

Dead Space is $5/£3.79 on GOG (save $15/£12.20).

Kerbal Space Program is $23.99/£18 on GOG (save $16/£12) and is one of the best games of all time by our measure.

Owlboy is $18.69/£14.19 on GOG (save $6.30/£4.80).

The Heroes of Might and Magic bundle is down to just $8.95/£7.05 for five games, if you buy them all.

The Ultima bundle is $8.94/£7.14 on GOG, and includes Ultima 1-9 as well as Ultima Underworld 1 and 2. That's a lot of Ultima for less than $10.

The Tomb Raider bundle is $5.97/£4.77 on GOG (save $24) and includes Tomb Raider 1-3, The Angel of Darkness, The Last Revelation and Chronicles.

The Wing Commander bundle is $10.43/£8.33 on GOG (save $31.50/£23.80) and includes Wing Commander 1-5, Academy, Armada, and Privateer.

Humble is running its Fall Sale, and all purchases get you a Steam key for the game. The sale is huge, and there's a lot in the mix, so we've sifted through it to pick out some favorites:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is $36 on the Humble Store, a big 40% off of a nearly a brand new game. Mozû approves.

The Witcher 3 is $20 on the Humble Store, saving you 60% on one of the best RPGs ever. If you've already played it, the Steam code would make a good gift for some poor soul who hasn't.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is $30 Humble Store (50% off). It's a great deal on one of our favorite singleplayer shooters of the year.

Assassin's Creed Origins is $49.75 on the Humble Store, a 17% discount if you're looking for a sprawling open world Egypt that was one of our favorite settings of the year.

Pillars of Eternity is £9.19 on the Humble Store (60% off). That's a lot of old school isometric adventuring for that money.

Fallout 4 is $15 on the Humble Store (save $15).

Civilization VI is $30 on the Humble Store (save $30).

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition is $90 on the Humble Store, for a saving of $10. It's not much but we guess you could use that $10 to buy one of the games below.

Planet Coaster is $18/£13.49 on the Humble Store (save $18/£13.49). It's one of the best theme park sims around, and adorable with it.

Tekken 7 is $24.99/£19.99 on the Humble Store (half price). We called it "a smart, blisteringly fun" beat 'em in our review, and frankly it's worth buying to smash up the roster as a martial arts panda.

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is $6.79 on the Humble Store (save $13.20)

Valkyria Chronicles is $5/£3.74 on the Humble Store (save $15/£11.25). [Expired]

Lichdom: Battlemage is $4/£3 on the Humble Store (save $36/£26).

Green Man is having a Black Friday blowout as usual, though you won't be able to see all of the discounts unless you register and sign in. Where it often diverges from competitors is with small (15% or so) discounts on popular or brand new games, and there are already a few available:

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is $30/£20 on Green Man Gaming (save 50%). That's a great discount for a game that was released less than a month ago.

Destiny 2 is $35.87/£26.90 on Green Man Gaming (save about $24), which slightly undercuts Battle.net's sale. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for $70.49/£56.39 (save 30%).

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is $35.99/£27 on Green Man Gaming (save $24/£17). Just watch out for Mozû.

Resident Evil 7 is $29.99/£19.99 on GMG (a saving of $29.99/£19.99). It's one of the best horror games of the year and a smart reinvention of the series.

XCOM 2 is $19.80/£11.55 on Green Man Gaming (save 67%).

No Man's Sky is $24/£16 on Green Man Gaming (save 60%).

Prey is $20 on Green Man Gaming (half off).

Assassin's Creed Origins is $51/£41.49 on Green Man Gaming (save $9/£8.50). The Official Ubisoft Store slightly beats this at $40.19. UK store has it for £41.49.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is $30/£20 on Green Man Gaming (save 50%).

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is $51 on Green Man Gaming (save $9), though the Official Ubisoft Store beats it with $45. UK edition is £37.50.

Rocket League is $9.99/£7.50 on Green Man Gaming and Steam (save 50%) and if you ask Tyler, it's the best game.

Absolver is $20.09/£16.74 on Steam (33% off)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is $50/£43 on Green Man Gaming (save $10/£12). It isn't a huge discount, but it's a brand new game, so you may as well save the $10 if you wanted it. [Out of stock]

Fanatical (formerly Bundle Stars) gives you Steam keys when you buy, and right now they're offering an extra 10% off on some games when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY10. Here are a few highlights from the sale so far:

The Sexy Brutale is $9/£6.74 on Fanatical (save $11/£8.25). It's a clever adventure game that came out earlier this year, and Chris enjoyed it enough to give it an 82% in our review.

Furi is $10/£7.49 on Fanatical (save $10/£7.49) and is one of our favorites from 2016: We called it a "stylish mix of bullet hell and deft swordplay" and scored it an 86% in our review.

The LEGO Batman Trilogy is $12.49/£7.49 on Fanatical (save $37.50/£22.50) and includes all three LEGO Batman games. LEGO Lord of the Rings is on sale for five bucks, too.

Mad Max is $5 on Fanatical (save $15). It's surprisingly good!

The Metro Redux Bundle is $6/£4 on Fanatical (save $24/£12), the same as Humble's deal.

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is $18.74/£14.24 on Fanatical (save $6.25/£4.75), a small discount on this collection of absurd games to play with friends live or over a stream.

Dead Cells is $12.74/£10.50 on Fanatical (save $4.25/£3.50).

Overcooked is $8.49/£6.50 on Fanatical (save $8.50/£6.50); a great couch co-op game.

Tabletop Simulator is $10/£7.49 on Fanatical (save $10/£7.50).

The annual Steam Autumn Sale is live and will run from November 22 to November 28. Here are the best deals on the PC's biggest games marketplace.

Batman: Arkham Knight is $6.79 / £5.43 on Steam (66% off). It had port problems at launch which still aren't entirely fixed but. If your rig runs it well, it's a decent and very pretty Batman game that's worth a try at this price.

Dishonored 2 is $19.99/£14.99 on Steam (half price). A decent price for one of the best games released last year.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is $8.99/£5.99 on Steam (85% off) and GMG. Worth it just to wander around Adam Jensen's futuristic apartment.

Dirt Rally is $11.99/£7.99 on Steam (80% off), which is a great discount on a respectable Rally game that, coincidentally, we gave a score of 80 at review.

Watch Dogs 2 is $20.39/£16.99 on Steam (66% off). In the UK you can shave some off the price by buying from GMG for £15.30.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is $40.19 on Steam (save 33%).

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is $30 on Steam and Amazon (save $10). It's an amazing expansion for a great game.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is $15 on Steam (save $15).

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is just $7.49 on Steam (half off).

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is $10 on Steam (save $10).

Prey is $20/£15 on Steam (half off).

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is $30/£20 on Steam (save 50%).

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is $35.99/£27.00 on Steam (save 40%).

Dark Souls 3 is $23.99/£16.00 on Steam (save 60%).

Crusader Kings 2 is $10/£7.49 on Steam (save $20/£22), and its DLC is discounted, too.

Endless Space 2 is $20/£17.49 on Steam (save $20/£17.49) and just got a big update.

SteamWorld Heist is $4.94/£3.62 on Steam (save about $10/£6), and SteamWorld Dig 2 is $15/£11.42 on Steam (save $5/£3.75).

This War of Mine is 80% off on Steam, coming to just $4/£3. You can find the same deal on GOG.

EA ran a Black Friday sale on Origin last year and it's at it again, with some decent discounts on its 2016 lineup, and even some markdowns on 2017 games. Here's the best of what's on offer now:

Battlefield 1 is $20/£17.50 on Origin (save $20), though the better deal is the Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition for $30/£27.49 on Origin (save $30/£27.50) as it includes all the DLC.

The Sims 4 is $10/£17.49 on Origin (save $30/£17.50). You could use those savings to grab the latest expansion pack, Cats and Dogs, though at last check it was still at full price.

Titanfall 2 is $10/£12.49 on Origin (save $10/£12.50) and one of our favorite games from last year—we awarded it Best Shooter in our 2016 GOTY awards. The Ultimate Edition is also discounted.

FIFA 18 is $36/£36.66 on Origin (save $24/33%) and is a definite improvement on previous PC FIFA releases.

Need for Speed Payback is $40/£36.66 on Origin (save $20/about £19), though it's worth noting we didn't exactly care for it.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is $20/£17.49 on Origin (save $20/17.50), and the Deluxe Edition is $25/£22.49 on Origin (save $25/£22.49). Despite all our issues with Andromeda, you're getting a lot of open-world space adventuring for your dollar at those prices. Unless you really want the soundtrack, though, we don't recommend the Deluxe Edition which mostly includes special armor and extra multiplayer items. There won't be any singleplayer DLC.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is $5/£4.49 on Origin (save $15/about £12), and at that price it's definitely worth a go—it was one of our favorite games of 2014.

Ubisoft has some light deals on PC downloads, including for some brand new games. Just make sure you're looking at the PC download edition, as the console discounts are different.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is $45 on the Ubisoft store (save $15), which is a pretty good discount for such a recent game—it only came out last month. The UK edition is a nice £37.50.

The Division is $20 on the Ubisoft Store (save $30). It's £16 in the UK.

Watch Dogs 2 is $20.40 on the Ubisoft Store (save $39.59). It's £17 in the UK.

Far Cry Primal is $20 on the Ubisoft Store (save $30). It's £16 for UK buyers.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate is $20 on the Ubisoft Store (save $20). For UK readers, it's £17.50.

Blizzard brings us discounts of up to 50% off on three of Battle.net's biggest games: Destiny 2, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.

Destiny 2 is $39 on Battle.net (save $21), and the Deluxe Edition and Expansion Pass bundle are likewise discounted. Green Man Gaming also has Destiny 2 on sale. The Deluxe Edition is also a bit cheaper at GMG, priced at $70.49/£56.39 (save 30%).

Paradox has knocked a lot of money off the best titles in its catalogue, including Cities: Skylines and Tyranny. If you already have these games be sure to check out the smaller but still significant discounts on expansion packs.

Cities: Skylines is $7.49/£5.75 on Paradox Plaza (save 75%), which an absolute steal for the best city-building sim on the market right now.

Tyranny is $17.99/£13.99 on Paradox Plaza (save 60%) and Fanatical, if you want a deep cRPG that lets you be the bad guy.

Stellaris is $15/£13.99 on Paradox Plaza (60% off). A good discount on a beautiful, absorbing 4X.

Hearts of Iron IV is $15.99/£13.99 on Paradox Plaza (60% off) and Fanatical for the WWII generals out there.

Crusader Kings 2 is $10/£7.50 on Paradox Plaza (75% off), it's still one of the best story generators ever.