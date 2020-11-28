Cyber Monday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: the best prices on PC gaming's prime inputs

With Black Friday behind us, we now look ahead into more deals heading into Cyber Monday and the following week. A lot of online retailers take advantage of this week by basically discounting anything that isn't nailed down to clear stock. This means there will an obscene amount of mediocre Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals. Thankfully, you've got us sifting through the dirt to find you nuggets of gold to make sure you don't spend your holiday bonus on garbage.

Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Keyboard deals

2. Mouse deals

Corsair's excellent K95 is $70 off right now on Amazon, which we would recommend to anyone looking for a softer sounding mechanical keyboard. Though if you want a keyboard that's a little more elegant, the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate seems like something Tolstoy would use. He seems like he would have been a PC gamer.

Here are the best keyboard and mice deals we've found so far:

Cyber Monday keyboard deals

Das Keyboard 4 Professional | Cherry MX Blue | Wired | $169 $135.20 at Das Keyboard

A stylish, simple keyboard says, "I game in the evenings and write postmodern poetry in the mornings." Available with Cherry MX Blue or Cherry MX Brown switches.View Deal

best mechanical gaming keyboard Corsair K95 Platinum | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized | $199.99 $129.99 on Amazon (save $70)

This is our favorite mechanical keyboard for its mix of productivity and gaming features. On the gaming side, it's got RGBs and programmable macro keys. On the productivity side, it's got some nice media controls, USB passthrough, and tactile Cherry MX Brown switches, which won't be to everyone's taste, as they are softer and quieter than Reds and Blues.View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized | $159.98 $109.99 on Amazon (save $50)

Another good Corsair keyboard, if you're looking to spend a little less. It comes with MX brown switches too, but the Cherry MX red model is also 25% off right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday mouse deals

Razer Naga Trinity | Wired | 16,000 DPI | $99.99 $69.99 on Amazon

Another quality Razer mouse, this one is geared toward RPG, MMO, and MOBA players with its swappable button panels. It's a lot of mouse, but if you like having loads of customizable buttons more than the sleek simplicity of the Deathadder, give it a look.View Deal

Best gaming mouse Razer Deathadder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | $69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)

This is our favorite gaming mouse for most right-handed people. It's light, and its tracking is flawless. It's got two buttons on the top, a quiet but tactile scroll wheel, and two thumb buttons. Boom. That's a mouse. The current price is as cheap as we've ever seen the V2 model on Amazon.View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI| $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite wireless mice, especially if you have bigger hands. It's a pricey one at $150 normally, but since the start of November, it's been a more reasonable, if still not cheap, $100. A great pick, but if you don't care about wireless, grab the much cheaper wired version below.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI| $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The wired version of the Logitech mouse above for $40 is a good deal. It doesn't really sell for list price but does go for nearly $50.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed| $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Yet another Razer mouse. The Basilisk is a bit like a more asymmetrical Deathadder, and it's wireless. It's discounted fairly often, but does sell for $45 to $54 most of the time, so this is a good deal.View Deal

Roccat Kone AMIO | Wired | 16,000 DPI | $79.50 $49.99 on Amazon (save $29.51)

Like the DeathAdder, this stylish German mouse doesn't go overboard with the buttons: There are only three programmable buttons and five profile slots, but the ergonomics are great, and it looks good. It usually goes for $70, so you're getting a real deal here.View Deal