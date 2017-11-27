Cyber Monday desktop PC deals

When you buy a pre-built PC instead of building one, you're going to pay a premium for it, but you can put a big dent in that extra cost during Cyber Monday. We're scouring for great deals on stock and custom PCs, looking for ways to save you hundreds of dollars on impressive specs. See the best deals we've found below.

For more of the best prices in everything PC gaming, check out our massive Cyber Monday deals page. We'll be updating it live day and night as the sales keel rolling in.

MSI Aegis Ti3 This top-end desktop sports an Intel Core i7-7700K, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD, and 2x GTX 1070 SLI. It also comes with a copy of Assassin's Creed Origins and Total War: Warhammer 2. Grab it at Newegg for $2,400 (after rebate), a savings of $600.

All Dell and Alienware desktops and gaming laptops are discounted right now, with drops going up to as much as 28% off. Unlike the Dell UK deals page, the US deals require no coupon code, and the discounts are directly listed.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Y710 Cube-15ISH w/ Core i7, GTX 1080: $1400, Newegg (save $600). The i7 6700 CPU in here is old-gen but certainly not outmoded, and the GTX 1080 and compact build make it a bit of a no-brainer.

More US DEALS:

ABS GT1 w/ Core i7, GTX 1070: $1200, Newegg (save $300)

CYBERPOWERPC Master 2021 w/ R7 1700X, GTX 1060: $800, Newegg (save $300) [Out of stock]

CybertronPC Celestrium GXM7205A w/R7 1700x, GTX 1070: $1440, Amazon (save $461)

UK DEALS:

Overclocker's Kin'yobi VR Gaming PC is £1400 at Overclockers (save £200). Featuring a Ryzen 7 1800X, GTX 1070, 16GB of DDR4, and a solid complement (250GB SSD + 2TB HDD). We can get behind that.

Overclockers Kin'Yobi w/ AMD Ryzen 1800X, GTX 1070: £1400, Overclockers (save £200)

Vision VR Gaming PC w/ GTX 1060: £699, Overclockers (save £161)

AUSTRALIAN DEALS:

Gigabyte Brix Mini PC - Core i7-5775R: $250, Amazon (save $149) - A nice barebones mini PC, just add storage, RAM, and OS.

MSI Vortex G65 SLI-002: Core i7, GTX 980 (x2), 512GB + 1TB: $1,449, Amazon (save $750)

We'll continue to update this page with more Cyber Monday deals as they come in. For our full list of deals on GPUs, monitors, keyboards and more, check out our complete guide to Cyber Monday deals .