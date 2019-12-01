Cyber Monday 2019 AR headset deal: be one with the Force for £30

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
From what we gathered from all our years of immersing ourselves utterly in the famous galaxy far, far away, becoming a Jedi is quite the commitment. Years of training, mental toughness, and making peace with never be allowed to find love (unless you're the perennially preening whiner, Anakin Skywalker) is just the beginning. But with Lenovo, you can become a padawan learner for just £29.97 at Ebuyer.
With a healthy £20 discount, the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Bundle gets you a Lenovo Mirage AR headset, lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon with which to perfect your sci-fi sword skills against the dark powers of the Sith and against other real-life Jedi in one-on-one local multiplayer battles.
This isn't technically a Cyber Monday VR deal, however: this is a smartphone-powered AR experience, so check the deal page carefully to ensure you've got a compatible ringer. And given the price, this isn't going to match the quality of the best VR headsets, but its favourable customer reviews make it look a strong stocking filler. Let's just say we don't think you'll be playing Valve's upcoming VR game when the Half-Life: Alyx release date rolls around.
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Bundle | £29.97 (save £20)
It's not going to wow VR enthusiasts, but this is a great cheap way to ensure that the Force will be with you. Always. (Indefinite warranty not included.)View Deal
