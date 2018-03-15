Come be PC Gamer's new hardware deals writer

Do you love shopping around for sales on PC hardware? Does your heart start racing when you see a price error on Slickdeals or hear about a sticking coupon code? Do you know your way around PC components like CPUs and SSDs and graphics cards, and which products are worth buying? Then we want you to share those eagle-eyed finds with our readers.

What we're looking for

As a paid freelancer, you'll help us hunt down great deals on PC hardware and write them up on a daily basis. You'll be working with us to maintain several articles like the best CPU deals today , and staying vigilant for offers that are so good they deserve individual posts.

No prior published writing experience is required. You'll be expected to source deals yourself and write about them enthusiastically, accurately, and quickly, coordinating with an editor about the deals you're covering.

How to apply

Send an email to editors@pcgamer.com with "Deals writer" in the subject line. Your email should include: