This mid-tower case with tempered glass is on sale for $25 after rebate

With graphics cards and RAM pricing so high right now, it makes sense to save money where you can on other parts of your build to compensate. One place to do that is with this case. If you're looking for something that’s cheap to get the job done, DIYPC's IllusionII-BR can be had for a few pennies shy of $25 at Newegg.

The case is on sale for $45, down from its $100 list price. There's also a $20 mail-in-rebate available, which gets this chassis down to dirt-cheap territory. That's even better than the $40 price-after-rebate that it was going for a few months back when it was also on sale.

This is a mid-tower case made from steel and with tempered glass front and left-side panels. It comes with three 120mm red LED fans installed in the front and another one in the rear. For storage, it supports up to three 3.5-inch hard drives and two 2.5-inch solid state drives

It's not the fanciest looking case in the world, but for $25, it won't leave you light in the wallet.

You can grab this case here.

