Here's where to find all the Trick or Treat crates in Warzone

Where are the Warzone Trick or Treat locations? The Haunting of Verdansk is live and there are plenty of ghoulish goodies to unlock in the Warzone Halloween event running between October 20 to November 3. In fact, the Trick or Treat challenge has 16 charms, sprays, calling cards, and more for us to collect across Verdansk. There's even a legendary pumpkin-themed blueprint up for grabs.
You'll need nerves of steel to make it to each destination amid all the spooks and scares, but I'm here to help you grab every item, and ensure you return safely with your haul of loot. Here's where to find all the crates in the Warzone Trick or Treat event, what you find at each location, and how to get your hands on the CoD: Warzone Pumpkin Punisher assault rifle blueprint.
All Warzone Trick or Treat locations
The locations of the chests you're looking for aren't fixed, so you'll need to head to each destination listed below and try to open as many of them as possible.
Here are the Warzone Trick or Treat locations, and what you find at each:
- Storage Town: Spooky Scene - Epic Calling Card
- Boneyard: Jack-O'-Lantern - Epic Charm
- Superstore: Corpse - Epic Spray
- Dam: Time of the Season - Legendary Watch
- Hills: Lil' Demon - Epic Charm
- Airport: The Joker - Epic Sticker
- Train (location varies): The Woodsman - Epic Spray
- Military Base: Return to Dust - Epic Assault Rifle
- Hospital: Pumpkin Peril - Epic Calling Card
- TV Station: Oak - Epic Spray
- Downtown: Chainsaw Fiend - Epic Spray
- Quarry: Flashy Fate - Epic Sticker
- Stadium: Killing Moon - Epic Emblem
- Port: Ghoulish Gift - Epic Emblem
- Lumberyard: Scary Patch - Epic Emblem
- Gulag: The Cleaver - Legendary Melee
Warzone Trick or Treat rewards
After visiting each crate and collecting all 16 items listed above, you earn an exclusive Halloween blueprint called the Warzone Pumpkin Punisher. This assault rifle comes with five prefitted attachments:
- Barrel: FSS 20.8" Nexus
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight
- Stock: FSS Blackjack
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
These attachments make the Grau 5.56 more accurate and easier to control, while increasing its damage range. The barrel and laser attachments usually take some serious playtime to unlock, so it's worth completing this task to get a powerful Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout that'll keep you safe in the wilds of battle royale. In addition to having a very cool name, the Pumpkin Punisher also has a bright orange paint job and the creepy smile plastered on its side, making it a stylish legendary blueprint.
