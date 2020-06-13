Check out a new trailer for Liberated, the tech-noir platformer in an interactive graphic novel

VIDEO: Liberated trailer, also available on YouTube.

Liberated, announced earlier today at the PC Gaming Show, is a tech-noir action game set inside an interactive comic book that looks really cool—so cool that we're going to take a look at it again, courtesy of a new trailer that appeared during the Future Games Show.

The game's use of comic panels and BANG! POW! onomatopoeia sound effects reminds me a bit of XIII, but it takes a different approach visually, with a monochromatic color scheme that gives it a more obviously noir edge. I think it's going to be a better fit for the story, a near-future cyberpunk adventure that features stealth, puzzles, platforming, and gunfights, all in side-scrolling action across the panels of a "live" digital comic book.

Liberated is coming to Steam and other PC storefronts in July.