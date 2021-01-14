The best FFAR 1 loadouts for Warzone

When other assault rifles just aren't cutting it, you need the best FFAR 1 loadout to keep you pushing into Warzone's final circles. Its impressive fire rate makes it feel closer to an SMG than an AR, and its snappy reload speed ensures you won't be out of ammo for long. While it's not quite as potent as other rifles in its class, a few well-timed taps are all you need to send your enemies to the Gulag.

Unlocked at level 40, earning a weapon of this stature takes a fair few hours, but there's a reason why it's in my list of the best Call of Duty: Cold War guns in Warzone. To stay ahead of your opponents, I recommend picking a weapon they'll struggle to keep up with. Here are the best FFAR 1 Warzone builds, including their most vital attachments.

The best FFAR 1 Warzone builds for all situations

FFAR 1 & Diamatti loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5" Task Force

19.5" Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Secondary

Diamatti: Unlocked at level 49.

Perks

E.O.D.

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Unsurprisingly, the Agency Suppressor has reserved its spot as the best muzzle attachment for most Cold War weapons. Keeping a low profile gets you quite far in Warzone, but this suppressor's added damage range is especially valuable. The FFAR's base range isn't very impressive, which explains why the 19.5" Task Force is the perfect barrel attachment.

The combination of the SAS Combat stock, which improves your movement speed, and Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag will maximise your chances of downing multiple enemies in one clip. Finally, choose the Field Agent Grip to reduce the gun's vertical and horizontal recoil.

As this setup uses a handgun in its secondary slot, you can opt for the Ghost perk, which stops your heartbeat giving you up to nearby squads. While the FFAR already has a speedy reload time, you can switch between weapons quickly using Amped. E.O.D. also ensures that fire and explosive damage won't seal your demise.

FFAR 1 & Kar98k loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.2" Ranger

21.2" Ranger Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Optic: Quickdot LED

Quickdot LED Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Secondary

Kar98k

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Again, there's no substitute for the Agency Suppressor or Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag, but if you're looking to tweak the rest of your setup, give these attachments a try. The 21.2" Ranger barrel increases bullet velocity, providing a significant bump to the FFAR's range at the expense of mobility. The Bruiser Grip boasts 'melee quickness' but many players claim that it also reduces vertical recoil. Optics usually boil down to personal preference, but I recommend the Quickdot LED to keep things simple.

Marksman rifles are lethal in Verdansk and the Kar98k is the best of the bunch. Bear in mind that you need the Overkill perk to carry two primary weapons. Cold-Blooded will do an excellent job of hiding you from others' thermal optics. If you're playing with your pals, pick Tune Up over Amped to revive downed teammates 25 percent faster. There's no escape from Warzone's Heartbeat Sensor and Frag Grenades are useful for finishing off retreating foes.

FFAR 1 blueprints

(Image credit: Activision)

FFAR 1 Warzone blueprint

If you're still in the process of unlocking weapon attachments, take a look at the FFAR 1 blueprints in the store. The Puddle Pirate bundle comes with a Fisherman Wood skin and the Deep Threat FFAR 1 blueprint for 1300 COD points:

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Optics: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Stock: CQB Pad

The Mall Rat bundle is a lot cheaper at 500 COD points. It includes the Super Rad FFAR 1 rare blueprint which comes with the following attachments:

Muzzle: Flashguard

Flashguard Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 38 Rnd

While the Deep Threat blueprint has an additional attachment, I prefer the Super Rad build. It's underbarrel and extended magazine are far more useful than the items included in the Puddle Pirate bundle. These attachments feel much closer to the setup you'll eventually want to build once you've leveled up the gun completely. It also comes with a cute little cheese charm, if that sways you.