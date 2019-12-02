Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2019 UK

The Cyber Monday PC gaming deals are here in the UK. If you've still got some cash left over from Black Friday, retailers are now rolling out their final set of showcase deals—meaning today is effectively your last day to potentially save big. Based on what we've seen so far, the focus this year is on PC components and peripherals, with some great savings on SSDs, keyboards and mice. Beyond that, though, there's also some hefty discounts on gaming laptops.

You can, for instance, get one of our favourite gaming mice, the DeathAdder Elite, for a smooth £35. As for the best Cyber Monday mechanical keyboard deal we've found, the Logitech G413 is just £33 right now. That's just a small taste of what's on sale this Cyber Monday, and what's to come as the deals inevitably stretch into the coming week. But, make no mistake, time is running out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you shouldn't wait too long to pull the trigger on an upgrade. Knowing exactly what to upgrade (and what Cyber Monday PC gaming deals are out there) is the hard part, but we've got you covered. Below, you'll find the best deals and savings from across the internet, and we're working 'round the clock to update this list with new deals every hour.

Given the modular nature of PC gaming, there's always something that's next up for an upgrade. Maybe you're looking to bump up your gaming monitor's resolution to 1440p or even 4K. Maybe you need a new gaming headset to help end that 10-minute stretch at the start of every raid where you try to find exactly the right angle that means you don't sound like you're talking from a different room. Or maybe you just want a new gaming laptop that'll let you play Red Dead Redemption 2 on the go (or, y'know, from bed).

And we'll be making sure to find deals that cover a range of budgets, from savings of hundreds of pounds on kit that's normally worth thousands, to more modest savings that make cheap and cheerful gear that much cheaper and cheerfuller.

Best UK PC gaming deals right now

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor |£139.16 (save £15)

This is the lowest price we've seen for this CPU, which has been improved since launch thanks to the addition of a Wraith Spire cooler. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Dolby 7.1 gaming headset | £79.99 (save £40)

We love HyperX gaming headsets at PC Gamer, and this is surround sound model is now available at a great price. With a built-in sound card and excellent microphone, the Cloud Revolver is a strong pick.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

Pre-built PC deals

Monitor deals

Graphics card deals

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 | £289.98 (save £50.01)

A cheaper alternative to the 5700 XT, this is the best price we've seen for this fast, efficient card. You'll also get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, as well as a free game.View Deal

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ | £139 (save £40.99)

If you're not ready to take the dip into 4K gaming, this is a great price for a mid-range graphics card, and you get three months of Xbox Pass for PC.View Deal

SSD deals

Intel 660p 1TB NVMe SSD | £89.98 (save £10.33)

Not a whopping saving, but you're getting 1TB of SSD storage here for less than £90, which is a damn good deal if you're looking to upgrade your PC this month.View Deal

Headset deals

Mouse deals

4K TV deals

Philips 55" 4K TV (PUS6755) | £449 at Amazon (save £101)

If you're looking for a new 4K TV, this is a decent deal at Amazon right now. The Philips TVs are good budget sets, and you save about 18 percent off the price of this 55-inch model.View Deal

Other deals

Logitech G560 2.1 speakers | £128.98 (save £6)

Don't let the £209 RRP fool you—this is just a further price drop on a speaker system that's been available since £135 since September. Still, this is now the lowest price for a great pair of speakers and a hefty down-firing subwoofer.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals - when do they start?

Cyber Monday 2019—and the clue is in the name here—the Monday after Black Friday. So while the day itself falls on December 2, the deals are already in full swing. Not only are some Black Friday deals sticking around, but retailers are already teasing early Cyber Monday deals on PC gaming kit. In days past, Cyber Monday was traditionally the big day for tech and PC sales, with Black Friday more about clothes, TVs, and everything else. While Cyber Monday is increasingly becoming 'just an extension of the whole Black Friday thing', it still carries weight with component and peripheral manufacturers, so you do find that PC deals in particular are still good on Cyber Monday. While the lines between the two events are almost fully blurred now, you will get a second chance on some PC tech to save even more cash on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals - what can we expect?

(Image credit: AMD, Intel)

So, what are you likely to actually save money on during 2019's Cyber Monday deals events? Well, the answer really is anything and everything, so we've decided to break it down into the top five items we expect to see discounted this year, based on market trends that we've noticed throughout the rest of the year. PC Gamer is lucky enough to have a team dedicated to hardware, deals, and buying guides, so this is our day-to-day role on the site, which means we can predict the best offers over Cyber Monday with decent accuracy. OK, perhaps we'll need a new trumpet because we're blowing our current one a bit too hard...

1. SSDs

No, it doesn't take a genius to work this one out, but SSDs have tumbled in price over the past couple of years, with more and more storage becoming increasingly affordable. While HDDs still offer superb value for 2-6TB options, the rise of SSDs is seemingly unstoppable. Even NVMe drives, once the reserve of purists, are within the reach of casual home gamers. You'll always need more storage, and you'll find SSDs cheaper during Black Friday, so we'd strongly advise you set aside about £100-150 to bag a terrific new drive.

Let's take a good, baseline example. The 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, which we rate as the best SSD for gaming (taking performance vs price into account), is currently £125 via Amazon and NewEgg. That's pretty good. During Black Friday 2018, it dropped to £115, having spent the previous three months sat around £150. While the price of storage hasn't dropped as drastically in 2019 as it did in 2018, you'll still see a similar drop over Black Friday. That means you'll probably see the 1TB drive for between £90 and £100 during Black Friday, which is a mighty deal. Samsung will want to continue paving the way for its 970 series of SSDs, and this will be the year it meaningfully clears stock of the 860. We have a specialist guide to Black Friday SSD deals if you need it.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. IPS gaming monitors

While we'll likely see a significant reduction across all gaming monitors during Black Friday, this year should see a decent dip for IPS panels. TN screens are always reduced in price, but IPS displays have seen fewer savings... until now. That's great news for you, because whereas premium features like 4K and HDR remain the reserve of more high-end gaming PC set-ups (because only the most powerful can consistently juggle 4K and that baseline of 120 fps we demand for triple-A games), IPS panels run the full range, from premium to budget, and they usually represent a decent step-up in visuals that isn't dependent on a new, beefy GPU. They are very much the new 'gaming standard' for PCs and you don't have to be Scrooge McDuck to buy one.

Like regular 4K TVs, the tech and panels that fit into IPS monitors is getting both more affordable, and more commonly adopted. This means they're getting cheaper, and this means you'll see bigger savings on them during Black Friday. One great example is the difference between the Acer Predator X27 and XB273K. These are two panels with near-identical features and performance, but a near 40-50% difference in price, with the latter (and newer) model selling for just over £1000. That's the high end of the gaming monitor range, sure, but a good illustration of how the tech is getting cheaper, more widespread, and more ripe for bigger savings. Here's our look at the Black Friday monitor deals.

3. Older 20-series graphics cards

We've already started to see Nvidia reducing the price of GPUs that are less than a year old. The original 2060, 2070, and 2080s have been replaced by 'Super' variants, and while the newer cards are undoubtedly stronger performers and offer better overall value... not all of us can afford a brand new 2080 Super. Thankfully, Black Friday will see retailers very eagerly selling off stock of older 20-series cards at delightfully low prices. This could also have a knock-on effect for pre-builts and some laptops with these GPUs in them too.

GPU prices in the UK tend to be higher than they are in the US, and the exchange rate rarely favours us. We'd still expect something like the RTX 2080 drop to about £650, with the Super versions holding their value a little better. For something that's still essentially at the top of the range, that's a damn good price. And all because it isn't quite the latest model, despite being just over a year old. We have a guide for all Black Friday graphics card prices.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

4. Webcams and microphones

The rise and rise of streaming, and getting 'publicly angry about video games on the internet', has not escaped the attention of webcam and mic manufacturers. As such, recording set-ups that bring 1080p video and near-studio-grade audio are as affordable as ever. If you're serious about getting your face onto YouTube, for example, the barrier for entry really has never been lower. And that goes doubly-so for retail events like Black Friday.

During the recent Amazon Prime Day event, we saw one of our top webcams get reduced by 60%, which was one of the most significant savings of the entire sales event. And people snapped them up, along with a decent deal on the excellent Blue Yeti mic. That same pattern will undoubtedly be repeated in November, so if you need either a mic or a webcam, just hang on and save wads of cash.

5. Laptops

Yes, we see it every year. Retailers know that you're waiting to spend bigger during Black Friday, and few purchases get more significant than a brand-new gaming laptop. If you're willing to put in a decent budget, you can get loads of tech for your money on Black Friday, and we'd actually recommend setting your budget instead of actually looking for a specific spec of laptop you want to buy.

When it comes to laptops, the capacity for upgrades and improvements is, naturally, way smaller than desktop PCs. So you need to get as much as you can afford, right from the off. With Black Friday, it's your chance to get a better laptop than you thought you could actually afford, so instead of settling for something with a 2060 card and a 500GB SSD, you should be able to get a 2070 laptop, with dual-storage, and likely a better CPU. The savings will drop these superior machines into your price-range, and there will always be price-drops for laptops, as the tech inside them advances so quickly. For more, check our Black Friday gaming laptop guide.

(Image credit: MSI)

6. Gaming chairs

While it's possible to find discounts on gaming chairs all year round, the manufacturers tend to slash prices further on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The reason is that gaming chairs are a luxury, and therefore more likely to sell during a sales event. You don't need a gaming chair, but you probably want one to make your set-up perfect. Watch out of sites offering 'additional discount' codes around Black Friday. Last year we saw Secretlab, who make the Omega (our fav chair), knock an additional percentage off at checkout when anyone entered a special code. It's likely to happen again this year, so we'll be sure to track down that code and tell you what it is. We'll even have a special Black Friday gaming chair article to pick out all the butt-related deals for you.

7. All kinds of gaming headsets

As certain as rain on your vacation and traffic on your commute, Black Friday 2019 will play host to a wealth of discounts on gaming headsets. Anyone actually looking for a new pair of cans is in the best possible position, because not only do you see savings on older models but you also see fairly substantial savings on the newer ones too. Looking for a Corsair Virtuoso or a Steelseries Arctis 1? They will likely be on sale, along with all the classics like the Razer Kraken series and the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Sure, the discounts will be steeper on older models, but you'll save cash no matter what you buy. Our Black Friday gaming headset guide will round up the best deals in one place for you.

Money-saving tips

(Image credit: Future)

When you're faced with such a mass of deals during Cyber Monday, it's easy to get lost. This article will serve as your best guide to all the offers once they're live, so it's a good idea to bookmark it and keep checking back to see what has been added. PC Gamer is committed to helping you save money on PC gaming because the better your rig is, the more you enjoy your hobby, and the (hopefully) more you read PC Gamer. So, if we can save you some money on a new GPU, everyone wins. Here are some of the things we'll be doing to keep this article up to date...

1. Check the price-checkers

Every major retailer will shout as loud as possible about the savings you're making on their Cyber Monday deals. So, finding them isn't a problem. Checking whether or not they're worth it is more of a skill. We use sites like Camel to keep an eye on the price history of items, so see whether or not a saving is good, or whether the item's price was just inflated the month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, only to be dropped again on the day to make it seem like a good deal.

2. Keep an eye on our guides

While 'we would say that', it's worth noting that PC Gamer has market-leading software on all our buying guides, and this allows us to track prices on all products across all major retailers quicker and more efficiently than us fleshy human beings can ever manage. So, if you've chosen a gaming keyboard, for example, via our guide then just check back and look at the lowest price being shown during Cyber Monday. It'll tell you what the price is, how much you're saving, and where it's available.

3. Set a budget, not a product

The real winners on Cyber Monday are people who spend the same money as they might at any other time of year, but get a better thing. Say you have £500 to spend on a gaming monitor... you'll get a bigger, faster, shinier monitor for your £500 in November than you will in August. It's a simple, effective tool for getting better value, rather than actually saving cash.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Look out for codes

Some retailers, like NewEgg, offer codes and additional rebates on their sale items, and a surprising number of people miss them. When you're shopping for components during Cyber Monday, keep an eye out for extra codes and for rebate cards. In some cases, things like GPUs and CPUs come with free games and software too, so you're going to get even more value from these.

5. Sign up early

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer prices exclusively for members. In Amazon's case, it's Prime, but other retailers have free membership schemes that give you an edge when shopping for deals. You'll sometimes get free delivery too. And you're often given a head-start on some savings, or the ability to checkout fast. If you're looking for a hugely popular item, which is likely to sell out, you need to make sure you're all signed into a site and ready with an account, because you don't want to be doing that stuff while you're desperately trying to lock down a deal. Sign up to the big retailers now, so you're ready during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday deals - our promise to you

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that PC Gamer is a team of people, writing for a broad audience of readers all over the world. We're part of the PC gaming community, just like you, and we love our hobby with the same passion as you. So, when we're searching through the Black Friday deals, we always keep that simple fact in our minds. We want to save you money so you can continue to enjoy your gaming PC, so you keep coming back to PC Gamer, and we can continue to write for you. Everyone wins.

So, we will only recommend deals that are actually worth looking at. Sure, some products and offers are never going to be for you, but they might be perfect for someone else who is on a different budget or has different PC needs. Crucially, every deal has to represent excellent value for money and be something we would be happy to spend our money on too. In fact, during Black Friday, that's often what happens: we buy stuff too.

We don't take sides either. Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Corsair, Steelseries, MSI etc: we're only interested in picking out the best stuff, and the most competitive prices, that are right for your builds.