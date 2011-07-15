Battlefield 3 Battlelog screenshots show stat tracking, friends lists and built in voice chat

Battlefield 3's Battlelog service is designed to track Battlefield 3 players' stats, unlocks, XP and kill death ratio over the course of their career. Battlefieldo.com have spotted the now pulled first screenshots of the service on the German Battlefield site, revealing instant messaging features, built-in voice chat and a "join" button to let friends dive straight into each other's games.

It can be easy to forget how dodgy Battlefield: Bad Company 2's server browser was on launch. Lengthy load times, slow refresh times, disappearing favourites lists and a hit and miss search function meant getting into a game could be frustrating to say the least. Here's hoping Battlelog can deliver a smoother experience. You'll find the four screenshots below, click to see them full size.