Here's everything you can earn in the Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass

The Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass has finally been detailed, and Respawn's even shared a quick look of all the cosmetics you'll be able earn on the sprint to level 100. For a breakdown of exactly what the Battle Pass entails, here's everything you need to know. But if you're just curious to know what kind of goodies await you, feast your eyes on all these new skins, banners, and gun clothes.

Rewards are tied to your season level, so you'll earn each as soon as you hit the level that matches the number next to the item. It's front-loaded with some good stuff, so even if Apex isn't your life you'll earn some good stuff from casual play. And if you don't pay for the Battle Pass, there's a free tier with a few decent rewards to make you feel included.

Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass: Free rewards

Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass: Premium rewards

As for the premium track, you'll get three Wild Frontier skins right out of the gate while the whole deal culminates in a pretty outlandish skin for the Havoc energy rifle. Overall, nothing stands out too much to me, but for $10 I'm down for a little extra incentive to level up. You'll also be able to earn enough Apex Coins on the premium track to be able to pay for the next Battle Pass. Not a bad deal.

Mystery time: We don't know what the colored loot ticks signify either! They're not part of the five free loot ticks as those are already accounted for, but we have a few theories. They could be Heirloom rewards, which sounds like a better delivery method than burning through 500 loot ticks for Wraith's. They could also be season-specific rewards, assuming Apex Legends also gets a dump of new cosmetics to earn outside the Battle Pass. And, hey, maybe they're skins for loot ticks, a cosmetic reward for your cosmetic reward delivery system. Let's hope that's not the case.