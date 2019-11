American McGee's Alice was a strange, strange game. It put a macabre and often disturbing twist on the Alice in Wonderland tale. Judging from the brand new trailer, the sequel, Alice: Madness Returns will be just as warped and brilliant as the original.

Alice: Madness returns is due out later this year. Click through to the official Alice: Madness Returns site for some concept art and background on the game.

[via RPS ]