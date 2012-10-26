Watch the 30th hmv GamesMaster Golden Joystick Awards live stream here

IT'S TIME. Time for the biggest games of the past year to come together and compete for your favour in the 2012 Golden Joysticks ceremony. It'll be like that bit in Gladiator where Maximus fights a tiger but with more lights and polite applause. It's due to kick off at exactly 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 5pm EET / 7am PDT. More than four million people have voted around the world, but only a few winners will get have the chance to grip the slick golden shaft of a gong. And Graham will be there!

Big names are going head to head this year. Diablo 3, Dark Souls, Mass Effect 3, The Witcher 2 and Skyrim are facing off for an RPG award, and Battlefield 3 will go up against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. WHO WILL WIN? Watch the live stream below to find out.