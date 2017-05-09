27-inch 4K monitor down to £290 on eBuyer

When you're looking for a new gaming monitor, there's a good list of features you'll generally want to adhere to, depending on how much you want to spend. The LG 27UD58 ticks most, if not all of the boxes, and it's on sale at eBuyer today for £290.

It's a 27-inch display with a 4K resolution, and although we think 27-inches at 1440p is the sweet spot for gaming right now, we're not going to complain too much about the extra pixels. If you're going for 4K you might want to consider opting for a larger screen, but be prepared to pay extra. Also bear in mind you'll need the hardware inside your PC to run such a high resolution.

Anti-screen tearing technology is always a plus with monitors these days, and the LG 27UD58 has AMD's FreeSync enabled. The type of display is important too, and here we have an IPS panel, which is great for gaming thanks to the better colors and viewing angles. As for ports, you get 2x HDMI 2.0, and a DisplayPort 1.2 on the back.

In terms of price, £290 is the cheapest you'll find it right now. eBuyer says it's £53 off at the moment, but it's usually found for about £330 elsewhere. It rarely goes below £300 though, so you're certainly getting a good chunk of money off today. If you're looking for alternatives, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors.

