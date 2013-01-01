The best PC games of 2013

2012 bobs away on the rushing river of history, washing into the past a dozen Dunwall guard bark memes, at least one controversially-terminated space saga and a worryingly-exhilarating excess of animal slaughter. But what's that on the horizon, surging through the frothy wake of the year just gone? It's - surprise! - 2013.

The next 12 pages detail nearly every reason to be excited about the 365 days to come, and the armada of delights they bring. There are more combat bows than you can shake a punctured elk at, an unholy host of horrors, genre-smashing interstellar epics, multiplayer mega-franchises, petrolhead-pleasers, reinvigorated point-and-clickers, Kickstarter darlings, Greenlight outliers and many, many more. Click on to discover why 2013 may just be the most exciting year for gamers yet.

Pick a genre:

Action

Adventure

FPS

MMO

Platform

Puzzle

Racing

RPG

Sim

Sport

Strategy

Below, a special hour-long discussion between Logan , Evan , and Tyler about what they're looking forward to most in 2013.

http://youtu.be/IQuQ9J-Z4L4