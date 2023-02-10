Thomas the Tank Engine steams straight into Hogwarts Legacy

Audio player loading…

As is tradition, one of the first mods for Hogwarts Legacy adds Thomas the Tank Engine. Created by Showie, the ThomasBroom mod (opens in new tab) turns the Moon Trimmer broomstick into the cheery blue locomotive, with your avatar visible in the driver's carriage.

Per Showie this "has some issues with clipping and culling, but decided to release it as-is for now." The only in-game requirement is you'll need to have unlocked a broomstick (opens in new tab). Needless to say the reaction over at NexusMods is exultant but, of all the recurring gaming memes, the Thomas the Tank Engine mods still make me smile. It all began in 2019 with a mod for, of course, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim which replaced a dragon with Thomas as well as adding sound effects from the show

Since then, Thomas has rained fire upon Fallout 4 (opens in new tab), and the little engine that could has roared in Monster Hunter World (opens in new tab). Thomas has been Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 (opens in new tab), and Lady Dimitrescu in Resi Village (opens in new tab). Hell, Thomas has replaced Sekiro's giant snake (opens in new tab), been summoned into Valheim as a Norse god (opens in new tab), was the only good cameo in Kingdom Hearts 3 (opens in new tab), and even found his way into Elden Ring (opens in new tab).