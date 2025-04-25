Modders somehow cranked out a VR mod for Oblivion Remastered mere hours after its surprise launch

First reported by Road to VR, the channel LunchAndVR on YouTube showed off VR gameplay of the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered the very day it launched thanks to the work of modders Keyser, Pande4360, and praydog.

The YouTube footage from LunchAndVR shows gameplay of the tutorial ruins, doing battle with rats and zombies, and it looks great. Solid performance, no graphical glitches, combat and spells all working as they should.

Oblivion Remastered in VR with 6DOF Motion Controls (UEVR early test) - YouTube Watch On

While an interior area like the sewers isn't reflective of the performance in Oblivion's demanding overworld, LunchAndVR characterizes it as lower than indoors, but not seemingly a dealbreaker⁠—sounds like how it's running on my rig normally. The mod really looks as polished as the official Skyrim VR port.

You'd definitely need a beefy rig to pull this off, though. Oblivion Remastered is already quite demanding on the hardware front⁠—I'm at mostly medium settings at 1440p on an RTX 3070, and the game's Steam Deck Verified tag truly strains credulity.

LunchAndVR is running Oblivion Remastered VR at medium settings with DLSS Performance on an RTX 4090, i9 13900, and 64GB RAM. To complete the picture of their setup, LunchAndVR is using a Quest 3 headset.

This VR mod came out so quickly thanks to developer Virtuous' use of Unreal Engine 5 wrapped over the Gamebryo bones of the original Oblivion. Developer praydog's UEVR plugin serves as a Swiss army knife to quickly convert any UE5 game into a VR experience. LunchAndVR then used performance and control profiles specifically tailored to Oblivion Remastered, created by modders Keyser and Pande4360 respectively.

The VR mod's performance demands and still-limited control options⁠—only three rather than the full six degrees of freedom at the time of writing⁠—leave it a work in progress, but if you're already jonesin' for a more immersive Cyrodil experience, LunchAndVR has a quick start guide for setting up UEVR.