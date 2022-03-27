This Week in PC Gaming: Weird West, Abermore and Death Stranding Director's Cut

By published

It's all about assembling crews and handling sensitive packages this week, so let's take a look at what's coming out.

Audio player loading…

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, the show that takes a look at new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until The Witcher 4 arrives, then it's game over for me.

This week we're playing cowboys and fantasy creatures in Weird West, pulling off the heist of the century in first-person stealth RPG Abermore and it's back to pissing on mushrooms and drinking energy drinks in Death Stranding Director's Cut. 

Nvidia's long-awaited RTX 3090 Ti releases on March 29, but you'll need a lot of cash monies to get one.

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the Deputy Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
See comments