This ultra powerful MSI GS75 Stealth laptop is the cheapest its ever been at $2,400

If you're in the market for the most powerful gaming laptop that money can buy, you might want to consider the MSI GS75 Stealth, a beast of a machine that'll give even higher-end desktops a run for its money. Right now, during Amazon's Prime Day sale, it's $600 off, making it the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon at $2,400. That's still a lot of money, but when you consider the specs it starts to make a little more sense.

For one, the GS75 Stealth has a 17.3" 144Hz IPS screen—the big drawback being that it's only capable of running in 1080p. With an RTX 2080 Max-Q and Core i7-8750H powering this machine, though, you should have no problem hitting 144 fps in most games, and the GS75 Stealth also comes with 32 GB of RAM. The only thing you'll want for is more space since the GS75 Stealth only has a 512 GB SSD—hardly enough to store an OS and more than a few games.

If you're willing to sacrifice on some of the obscene specs, Newegg has a cheaper version of the GS75 Stealth for just $2,100. This still comes with the all-important RTX 2080 and i7, but drops from 32 GB RAM down to just 16—which is still more than enough for most games (but less desirable if you want to use the laptop for memory-intensive tasks like video rendering).

We gave the GS75 Stealth a 74 when we reviewed it earlier this year because of its below-standard build quality and middling battery life (which is to be expected in gaming laptops of this size). But with $600 knocked off the price, the GS75 becomes a lot more enticing. In addition to that, Amazon is also throwing in a copy of upcoming shooters Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control for free with your purchase—the latter of which makes heavy use of ray-tracing effects so you can put that RTX 2080 through its paces.

If you're in the market for a powerful new gaming laptop, check out the GS75 Stealth before the deal expires tomorrow morning. This isn't the only great deal on gaming laptops, though, so be sure to check out our guide to all the best laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for other deals, take a look at all the best Amazing Prime Day PC deals for videogames, hardware, and more.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.